There is a desk drawer full of maps in my office that I have not opened in two or more years and it is time to discard them. There is no need for a paper map when one has a GPS on the dashboard or a phone in your pocket. Never was great at refolding them, truth be known. Maps will go the way of slide rules and encyclopedia and for the same reason: they are no longer useful. They are gone. Kaput. Waiting for a place in a heritage museum.
It was a surprise to learn recently that cars no longer come equipped with cigar lighters or ashtrays. What a bummer. Where will I discard my bubble gum wrappers after enjoying a good cigar on a drive in my electric car that no longer requires me to steer or step on the brake.
I sold my 21-year old beautiful Park Avenue DX that had every bell and whistle known to a driver and some that today’s cars do not feature; such as a cassette player and a cigar lighter, but of course it lacked a GPS and a phone charger. My car was pristine, had low mileage and hadn’t been in the rain more than a couple times, so when this nice little old lady was looking for a vehicle she gladly paid $2,000.00 for my car because she felt she was getting so many automotive amenities.
There are many things transitioning out of our daily lives. Personal telephone land lines are becoming scarce. When growing up our family of six had one land (party) line and we were one of five families that used that same party line but only when needed for business or assistance. Now a six-member family would probably have six private phones and stay on them far too often. Some kids in second grade have their own phones these days and if a family cannot afford one for their kids, there is probably a government fund somewhere that would provide them just as there are funds to furnish iPads to school-age children.
Electronic devises are a mixed blessing in many ways: kids will have over developed thumbs, bad posture damaged eyeballs, inability to interact socially and kinky, turkey necks long before they are forty. Our family occasionally has to restrict all use of electronic devises during family gatherings in order to maintain proper conversations and interaction between siblings and cousins. It is truly amazing to experience the results of banning electronics. Kids begin to play and talk to one another and occasionally even converse with their elders.
String at one time was used to secure every package but now string is found in hobby shops not on grocery or department store counters. Those stick matches that came in a rectangular box and were placed in a dispenser in every kitchen in the land are no longer seen. Many teens have never experienced the use of a stick match and wouldn’t know how to light one if they did.
I learned to type on an Underwood manually operated typewriter with blank keys and when one typed it was necessary to push the key way down and it made a clacking noise when it happened. When the end of a printed line was reached a hand was raised to smack a protruding bar to make the carriage return to the beginning of the next line of print. Typing was noisy.
I love the modern innovations and have learned to adapt to and use most electronic devises, and frankly do not miss party lines or stick matches, but I know that with progress comes the little problems with over dependence and obsessive use. I also think that future wars will not be on the battlefield with two armies marching toward each other until someone says “Ready, Aim, Fire”. If it is impossible to make a doctor’s appointment when their computers are down then surely maintaining a defensive posture against an invading army might be equally difficult.
Meanwhile I have no intention to forego any of my devises. I couldn’t cope without my pocket encyclopedia or being able to use my Dick Tracy watch to locate my phone when I misplace it. So I guess I am preaching to the choir and I was a soprano but I could do alto now, methinks.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
