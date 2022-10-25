In June of 2021 Texas Governor Abbott maneuvered the passage of a bill focused on reflection of the ideals and goals spinning off the Texas Revolution. Called the “1836 Project”, follow up led to the appointment of a nine- person committee to hone the details. Two prominent citizens of Huntsville are members of that committee, Dr. Caroline Crimm, Professor Emeritus of Sam Houston State, and Mac Woodward, former mayor and present treasure of The Huntsville-based Sons of the Republic of Texas Chapter.
Sons and Daughters of Texas groups are ideal bases from which to launch ideas and research reflective of the goals of the project. Huntsville is in the center of those efforts given its ties to the primary progenitor of the Texas Republic, Sam Houston. An analysis of the founding and impact of that Republic will frame a background within which to return to Sam Houston.
Fundamental to this end is the linkage of the goals of the Texas Republic to the foundational documents of the United States. Evidence lies in the mindset reflected in the Texas Declaration of Independence of March 2, 1836. In its reasons for seeking Independence that declaration stated in part that Texans “should continue to enjoy the constitutional liberty and republican government to which they had been habituated in . . .the United States of America”.
The Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin, reflected similar sentiments to President Andrew Jackson. Austin stated that the “Texians” were “obeying the dictates of an education received from you, the American People . . . from the patriots of ’76 the Republicans of 1836.”
It is around this historical theme that we can build a basis for cultural unity across the nation linked to a realistic appraisal of the goals of our common founders. For instance, like the parent United States, the Texas Republic condoned slavery. Yet, as Martin Luther King Jr. expressed in his “I have a Dream Speech”, former slaves and slave masters can join hands as expressed, for example, in the 1964 and 65 Civil Rights Acts.
This same legacy links back to 1630 when John Winthrop referred to the founding of America as like unto a “City on a Hill”, as shining with the light of Christ. Drawing upon the same source as Texas was becoming a state in 1845, John O’Sullivan coined the term “Manifest Destiny” to depict the principled march of US Civilization across the years.
It is here that we return to the significance of Sam Houston as initiator of the Texas Republic. The first attempt at this task failed Miserably at the Battle of Medina in1813, when the revolutionaries failed primarily because of dividing their forces racially. At San Jacinto, forged unity within all races from Indians, Tejanos to African Americans.
Though less than perfect, the path toward unity seen in our history has consistently returned to the embrace of our God-given “Inalienable Rights.” In this battle, the Transformational theme of the Texas Republic stands tall.
