Part 3 of 3
The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
Continuing on with Fraudulent and Misleading StatementsUsed in Living Trust Scams from Sunday, Oct. 22.
5. “Probate requires excessive time and money.”
False. Texas law gives the person making a Will the option of creating an independent administration. Independent administrations account for more than 80 percent of Texas probates and involve only one court hearing and the filing of an inventory. Further, if there are no debts outstanding other than those secured by real estate, the Will can be admitted to probate as a muniment of title, thereby avoiding any type of administration.
6. “Probate takes years to complete.”
Misleading and Very Unlikely. Non-taxable probate estates generally take less than a year to complete. There are rare circumstances where families and/or the IRS fight for an extended period after a death. Such disputes can cause delays in the administration of either a probate or a living trust. In most circumstances, the administration of a living trust is no more time efficient than the administration of a will in probate.
7. “Everyone should have a living trust.”
False. While a living trust is appropriate for some people, the cost of creating, funding and administering a living trust outweighs the benefits for many people. The real question is whether the anticipated reduction in future probate costs will be offset by the immediate cost of creating, funding and administering the trust during the remainder of the person’s lifetime. In some limited instances, such as owning property out of state or a person’s inability to manage their assets, a living trust is warranted. But, it is important to decide what your needs are before creating a living trust.
8. “The living trust is the only way to avoid probate.”
False. If your goal is to avoid probate, there are several ways to do so. Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship and multiple party accounts with financial institutions are common and inexpensive methods of avoiding probate. However, always consult with an attorney before proceeding with these options, as they frequently conflict with your current estate planning and you may subject your family to capital gains taxes.
Because my practice is focused on estate planning and probate, I see many families that have purchased a living trust. In almost every case, the living trust is incomplete. The person who sold them the trust did not complete the job. Unfortunately, this means more money has to be spent to complete the living trust and, if the person has passed, their estate still must file the pour over Will included in the living trust. Thus, they have spent a great deal of money on something that gave them a false sense of security.
In addition to not completing the trust, most folks are shocked to find out they must maintain the trust. This requires diligence in following the trust when property is sold or purchased and of course, additional expense.
I am not advocating Wills over trusts. There are family situations that are best served by the use of a trust. However, a living trust is not usually the correct instrument. Family situations like a special needs child, owning real estate outside of Texas, and protection of real estate that the family wants to be used in a particular manner are examples. However, these situations require special kinds of trusts and not necessarily a living trust.
Remember the best defense is to not act hastily and to seek advice from a trusted professional such as your accountant, estate planning attorney, banker or financial advisor.
If you feel that you have been a victim of a con artist, living trust salesperson, or an unethical attorney, please contact the State Bar of Texas. While non-attorneys are not subject to State Bar rules, they may be practicing law without a license.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
