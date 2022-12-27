Sam Houston was arguably without peer as “A Man for all Nations.” Of many examples consider the following: During his sojourn in Huntsville, Sam Houston had a slave named Joshua Houston to whom he gave the freedom of engaging extra work for hire during his free time. Accordingly, Joshua developed multiple skills leading him to a relatively substantial savings which he offered to Sam Houston’s widow, Margaret Houston, at the time of Sam’s demise. Margaret politely refused his offer, insisting that Sam would not have wanted Joshua to make such a sacrifice.
Then there were the Cherokees with whom Sam Houston lived for three years as a lad before fighting alongside them at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend, receiving two near mortal wounds. Later, after tragically losing both his wife and the position of governor in Tennessee, he recovered in Oklahoma taking a Cherokee bride while performing admirably as unofficial Indian agent for a multiplicity of Native Americans. Along the way, he defended the Cherokee system granting preference to the female line of descent. His reach extended to Texas where Cherokee Chief Bowles, upon drawing his last breath, was wearing a sword and sash that Sam had given him.
Furthermore, think of his surrendering his governorship of Texas in protest over the impending Civil War, to become stigmatized as a “Unionist.” As the war materialized, fortune shone on the Houston family as his dearly beloved son, a Confederate soldier, escaped death due to a family Bible in a coat pocket which absorbed an enemy bullet.
Ah, lest we forget: On April 21st, 1836 at San Jacinto Sam Houston secured, miraculously against all odds, the independence of Texas in one of the pivotal battles of all history. As at Horseshoe Bend those years earlier, the Battle of San Jacinto left him severely wounded, nearly costing him the opportunity to serve as the first president of the new Republic of Texas.
In a letter to his daughter, Nancy, in 1858 he revealed the source of his inspiration in the face of adversity: “A familiarity with the word of God is worth more than all the wisdom of the schools.”
Houston found Christianity as necessary in both education and politics. This is seen in his proclamation on October 15, 1827, as governor of Tennessee, where he stated that in making law, “we may always rely with much confidence on the virtue and intelligence of the public.”
While emphatically a Christian, as the world knows, Sam Houston was far from perfect. However, throughout his vibrant, yet troubled life, in critical situations he seized the moment, surmounting the negative to excel in service to humanity. It is just this quality which makes him a vibrant model for the rest of us in these troubled times.
Robin Montgomery is a Huntsville resident and former president of the Walker county Historical Commission.
