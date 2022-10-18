About four years ago, I was surprised to receive an e-mail from someone in North Carolina who had read my column regarding Robert[s Rules of Order in the internet edition of the Huntsville Item. The writer asked permission to print my column in a magazine published by their Communicators Club and I readily agreed to their request. It was great to know that the Huntsville Item is read by people who live in distant places. I am re-submitting the column in question.
Having seven great grandchildren adds joy to my life. Big time. Although I prefer keeping one or two at a time occasionally I end up with five for the afternoon. In spite of the frightful noise level my ability to remain calm and collected withstands the few hours they are with me.
There were five with me one afternoon and while playing Chicken Train they began discussing Family Weekend which was still four months in the future. Everyone was talking at once and out of the blue I said, “We could hold a meeting and discuss what activities should be planned for this year’s Family Weekend. How about it?”
This served as a signal for all to talk at the same time and over the din, I thought, what a great opportunity for a Preachy Teachy Moment!!
I said “Let’s hold a meeting and use Robert’s Rules of Order.”
Blank stares. Someone asked who is Robert?
“Has anyone heard of Robert’s Rules of Order?” I asked.
No one had.
“Hasn’t anyone learned about Robert’s Rules of Order in school? No?””
No one had. I was shocked.
I said, “I attended a country school with 8 grades in one room and anyone beyond 6th grade knew how to conduct a meeting using Robert’s Rules of Order.” They all seemed underwhelmed at that piece of information, but remained willing to listen to any further suggestions.
I said, “Okay listen up, we are all going to learn basic Robert’s Rules of Order right now this very day and you will be so glad you did. We will hold a meeting and take turns serving as chairman. We will practice the protocol and it will be fun.” All were agreeable.
Since ours is a gamey, competitive family, the interest level improved noticeably. The Rules were explained and a chairman was duly appointed. I retained coaching rights.
An agenda was agreed upon and the meeting was called to order. There were multiple corrections on what and how to say things, but everyone caught on rapidly and wanted a turn at being chairman before the agenda was completed. Most agenda topics consisted of big decisions such as which board games we would play, how the teams would be determined and who would sleep in whose bed other than their own during that weekend.
I felt really good about the entire exercise. But I had unknowingly created a monster. Every time they were together thereafter they wanted to hold a “meeting” and most would vie for the role of chairman. The agendas were so inconsequential there wasn’t much reason to meet, let alone, vote. I must admit they all liked chairing the meeting but the committee members often became unruly and no longer followed protocol which created more reasons for wanting to hold another meeting. There were more volunteer chairmen than committee members. Horrors!
I am not exactly sorry I brought up Robert’s Rules of Order but now I promptly suggest that we play Chicken Train, Apple or Monopoly rather than hold another one of those scary meetings. Even games like War, Fish or Slap-Jack which I have always hated would be preferable to one of those meetings under the leadership of a chairman who would be a total control freak.
