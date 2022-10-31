As the mid-term elections draw near, the electorate faces a multitude of challenging questions. Indeed, this election season has been long on questions and short on practical answers.
Foremost is who will be control Congress November 8, or whenever various states stop counting votes. Polls now point to a red tide, but the polls have been wrong before. Beyond that, there remain real questions about serious issues.
Are we in a recession or not? Inflation and the stock market slide notwithstanding, there is some disagreement on that. Most of us are prone to believe our bank statement and 401K over our leaders’ pronouncements. How long will the current downturn last? Guesses, but no answers.
There are big questions on foreign policy. The majority feels sympathy for Ukraine.
The U.S. is investing ever-increasing amounts of aid, mostly military, in Ukraine’s defense.
How much more will be required and how long will we continue incremental support of this devastated country? Is there a bottom line?
Are we depleting our own military stockpile faster than we can rebuild it? Will Putin use tactical nukes? Dirty bombs? Will we? Is NATO doing its part? Will the war spread? Are we capable of doing any more than reacting? Our foreign policy remains fuzzy on these points.
Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan a short while ago reminded us of our ambivalent stand on Taiwan, dating back to the Nixon administration. Our president says one thing about defending Taiwan and our official policy says quite another.
The question is not if but when Communist China attacks the island nation to repossess it as part of the Motherland, so will the U.S. defend this tiny Asian democracy? Some would ask more pointedly: should we go to war with China over Taiwan?
The answer will only become more difficult, as China continues to augment its formidable military and navy while our armed forces fail to reach recruiting goals.
Energy is a worldwide conundrum. A nation which was energy independent at the end of 2020, the U.S., along with its European allies, find themselves with high cost and low inventory when it comes to energy these days.
We are embarked on a super-accelerated transition to renewable energy even as we experience withdrawal pains from fossil fuels.
Shouldn’t someone have a plan for national energy transition rather than arbitrary isolated goals with no defined pathway?
Wouldn’t it be better to tap our own ample and cleaner fossil fuels in the interim and supply our allies, rather than beg dirty oil from OPEC and Venezuela? That doesn’t seem to be an option, thus far.
Instead, the president again plans to draw down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (capacity 714 million barrels when full – but it’s not), in an eleventh-hour effort to keep gas prices down. Is this wise? Will it make any discernible difference in the price at the pump?
In a bona fide national emergency, how far would our oil reserves go, after the military, first responders, government operations, and essential industries’ needs are met? What’s worse than expensive gas? Rationed gas? Or, no gas.
The homeland security director in the current administration maintains that the southern border is “closed.” When you look at 2.3 million “encounters” and 600,000 “got-aways” over the past year, is that what you conclude?
How long can Texas and other border states absorb this influx of immigrants? Will Congress ever undertake a serious attempt to craft a workable immigration policy? Or will we empty Central and South American countries of their populations first?
The abortion issue heated up this summer with SCOTUS reversing Roe.
Will voters overlook other pressing issues to focus their vote solely for reproductive freedom or against terminating human life in the womb? Is this election a single-issue referendum on pro-choice versus right-to-life, as some claim?
This year, we find ourselves again divided fairly evenly – and angrily - down the middle, at the whim of a minority of independents who may decide our future for us.
We have learned to live with lots of questions and few answers or viable solutions. Some questions will be answered in November, but the most important ones will remain unresolved while we continue to struggle as a democratic republic.
Whichever party or candidate wins next month, absent a miracle, we will see more of the same in 2023, which means more questions than answers.
Politicians who eloquently tell us what we already know are a dime a dozen.
What we really need are thoughtful leaders with intelligent answers to the tough questions.
If you hear from one who has answers that pass the common-sense test, that would be someone to vote for.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He served on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties from 2016 to 2022. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
