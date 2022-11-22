Of the poems that are memorized during the years spent in school it would not be surprising that more are forgotten then remembered. It is certainly true in my case, but one poem has remained intact in my mind since it was required that it be memorized in 8th grade: Abou Ben Adhem. How odd that it should linger in my mind for decades and decades.
Abou Ben Adhem, may his tribe increase!
Awoke one night from a deep dream of peace,
And saw, within the moonlight in his room,
Making it rich, and like a lily in bloom,
An angel writing in a book of gold:
Exceeding peace had made Ben Adhem bold,
And to the presence in the room he said,
“What writest thou?”—The vision raised its head.
And with a look made of all sweet accord,
Answered, “The names of those who love the Lord”.
“And is mine one?”, said Abou. “Nay, not so.”
Replied the angel. Abou spoke more low,
But cheerily still, and said, “I pray thee, then,
Write me as one that loves his fellow men.”
The angel wrote and vanished. The next night
It came again with a great wakening light,
And showed the names whom love of God had blest,
And lo! Ben Adhem’s name led all the rest!
The poem was written in 1834 by the English critic, essayist and poet, Leigh Hunt, who produced vast numbers of critical opinions, essays and poems. For most of his life he was poverty stricken, in poor health and at times in trouble with the local authorities for his radical opinions and criticisms. Until her death after twenty years of marriage, his wife remained in poor health but they produced 10 children in the twenty years they were married. Very unusual situation, that.
Abou BenAdhem is thought to be based on the ascetic Sufi mystic, Ibrahim bin Adham and due to its Middle Eastern setting can be considered an example of poetic Romantic Orientalism.
The poem shows a surprisingly liberal attitude for its time by stating that true Godliness is in one’s service to others. It seems more reminiscent of Islam than Christianity during that point in time.
This poem is included in the 10th grade English Literature syllabus for some nationwide standardized tests in India. How it came to be included in a poetry memorization requirement for a student living in South Dakota who attended a rural school with one teacher for eight grades is a rather interesting mystery.
It is a source for wonder that of all the poetry I memorized, About Ben Ad hem is one of the few I can still recite (almost) in its entirety. There was something about the mental image of an angel writing in a book of gold that has been remembered and savored throughout my lifetime.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at mflados@gmail.com
