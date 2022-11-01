The time was overdue for me to go through two large files that take up far too much space in one of my closets. It is amazing how much extraneous stuff one will store away for a day it may be needed only to find that day never comes. Then again it was absolutely wonderful to come across pages of things our kids said when they were little that shocked us or gave us pleasure.
Number Two son was much younger than his two siblings and was in the company of adults more often than children. As a result he had a remarkable command of words at a very young age and he saw things literally. He was about five when he came to me and asked, “Mother, just how big is the Hand of God”. Not sure how I answered that one.
Our next door neighbor came by one day and upon seeing that our female cat had a larger than usual belly said to my son, “I see that your kitty is about to have babies”. My son very courteously and patiently said, “Mrs. Walters (not her real name) cats don’t have babies, they have kittens”. When my son walked off she turned to me, and said, “Someday I may strangle that kid. He makes me feel dumb!”
Number 1 son had misplaced one of his favorite toys and was showing some frustration with his inability to find it. He came to me and explained his plight and I talked him through the “how to find lost articles protocol” and he informed me he had tried everything and he ended his statement by saying, “Mama, I just don’t have good-looking eyes”. I misplace lots of stuff these days and the thought always comes to mind that I just don’t have good looking eyes.
Number 2 son’s first grade teacher shared some of her experiences with having him in her class. He came up to her one day and in a soft voice so no one could hear, he said, “I know you smoke and it is not good for you”. She asked him how he knew she smoked and his reply was, “I can smell your fumes when you walk by my desk.”
She also recounted the time she noticed he was gazing out the window instead of listening and she asked everyone to pay attention and since he still was not doing so, she called him by name and said, “What are you doing? His reply was, “I am contemplating nature.” She said it was hard to keep from laughing because he seemed so serious about it.
Our five-year-old great granddaughter was with us on an overnighter and as we were eating breakfast my husband picked up his glass of orange juice and his hand shook noticeably as he brought the glass to his lips. Little Katie was watching and she said, ‘Papoo, your
Hand is really shaking.” My husband said, “It really does, do it.” She promptly reached out, picked up her glass of orange juice and as she brought it up to her mouth she made her little hand shake then she said, “That’s okay Papoo, My hand shakes too”
My literalist kid was about four when the whole family was attending a fundraiser pancake supper and we were standing in line for pancakes when an acquaintance of my husband walked up and was making small talk with us. He looked down at our little literalist and said, “Hi there young fella” Then he clenched his fists waved them toward our son and said, “Put up your dukes young fella! My heart sank and I should have clamped my hand over his mouth but it was too late. My son quietly said in a polite, patient way, “I think you should pick on someone your own size”. Oh horrors. A bad moment.
Because my young son couldn’t pronounce the “sw” sound his sweater was a fetter. And he came in from outdoors one day and said he needed to take off his “fetter, he was fettin”. I still say that once in a while, just to renew the memory.
When we lived in Iowa my husband’s brother and family would come visit us during Christmas vacation to experience snow and sledding. They seldom saw snow where they lived in Texas and the kids loved it. One evening after a wet snowfall they had been building snowmen and didn’t want to come in even after it became dark. Then through the back door comes little Paul about age eight, tears were on his cheeks from the cold and we asked him what was wrong and he said, he didn’t know why his face stayed wet then he said, “I had to come in because of my high heels”.
“Your high heels?” I said. And sure enough, the snow was so damp and clingy it had stacked up under his boots and his heels were supported on about four inches of packed snow. Truly a phenomenon. I grew up in South Dakota and was familiar with wet snow and how great it was for making snowmen but it never gave me high heels.
Those little anecdotes are so precious to read now since the kids involved are senior citizens or middle-aged and their words were spoken to our surprise and pleasure. Many of those expressions were used through the years just to keep the memory of them alive.
