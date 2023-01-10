Surviving “The County Crud” is not for sissies.
This nameless condition which has afflicted me for the past two weeks is contagious, tenacious, cruddy and prevalent country-wide. I felt duty-bound to give it a name: “The Country Crud”.
Six days of illness followed by six weeks of coughing, no matter how robust one’s health may be. After finally realizing it was going to take professional intervention to recover, I had a unique experience at my doctor’s office.
We were told to drive up, to stay in the car and wait for a member of the office staff to check us in and prepare us for a visit with the doctor.
This we did. It was practicing medicine out in the breezy, sunny outdoors. After arrival vital signs were taken and duly recorded and many questions were asked and answered. In the meantime the doctor was busily going from car to car ministering to her patients.
She arrives at our car, listens to my heart and thumps and checks around standing outside the open door on my side of the car, I asked if it was the usual bronchitis I had years ago.
After getting the results from the flu and Covid tests she said,”No it is not, it is a different form of lung involvement, it is tenacious and needs treatment.”
She disappeared into her office suite and returned shortly with all the information I would need and that my prescriptions would be called in to my pharmacy and delivered to my apartment in a couple hours. Then she preceded on to the next car, I mean, patient. And I knew I must give this ailment a name it deserved.
Now how weird is that? It isn’t. She said the whole town had what I was experiencing and in order to keep herself and her staff well they had to move the action outdoors. How wonderful is that?
As I watched her move from car to car dispensing her expert advice and medications, I thought of Socrates who taught his students, Plato and Xenophon among them, under an olive tree and they learned what he taught them. He also taught from a grassy knoll. I saw with my own eyes someone practicing medicine in a parking lot on a sunny, breezy day because it was the only safe way for the staff to avoid getting the “The Country Crud”. She was a modern-day Socrates.
I learned the “The Country Crud” is widespread throughout the land, as prevalent in Kansas City as it is here in Harlingen. Innovation is one of the most fascinating exercises known to mankind and is responsible for many medical and industrial breakthroughs throughout history.
I have read many historical accounts that the innovative abilities of our soldiers in World War II was a factor in the defeat of the German Army on the battlefield. A retired German Staff officer told me of innovations by the G.I. s on the battlefields of Europe that obviously astounded him. We have always been an innovative people.
So if the “The Country Crud” passes through your community be prepared but best of all try to avoid it. Stay well..
