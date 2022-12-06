The custom of exchanging Christmas card greetings has come under attack in recent years by many who consider it a meaningless gesture, a waste of money, time consuming and not cool. Especially critical are those who consider themselves sophisticated or who write newspaper columns. So why do people send Christmas greetings to others? Let me count the ways.
Our population is a mobile one, and by the time a person is mature and gainfully employed, chances are he/she has moved more than once and has met and learned to know people from other parts of the country. There are those with whom we shared a friendship or someone who left an imprint on our lives. Christmas is a time to remember those for whom we feel a fondness and a small gesture, such as a Christmas greeting will satisfy our desire to keep in touch.
Cards come in varieties of construction. There are cards that have an interesting, attractive design, a printed greeting and printed names of the sender(s) on the bottom of the inside page: “John And Mary”. These cards are indeed a feeble gesture at best.
Then there are the cards that are professionally printed, beautiful and expensive that include a short, hand-written message: “We are all well and happy. We hope you are too! John and Mary.” Though this card will not warm the cockles of your heart, at least the sender cared enough to take pen in hand and write a small personal message.
The true saints, (the world has always been so short of those) write a newsy personal letter and enclose it inside a printed or a hand-made card. These people must spend hours, days or weeks writing those individual heartfelt greetings. The time involved with sending this type of greeting resulted in the advent of the computer generated newsletter. Like them or not, they are coming your way during the holiday season. I do prefer receiving them in an envelope with my name on the front, but there is an indication that the cost of postage stamps will eventually result in bypassing the post office entirely and sending them via e-mail. It is only a matter of time!
Printed newsletters can be a delight to read or they can be a grim account of illnesses, death notices, disappointments and motor trips. They can be brag sheets and drone on about family triumphs unlimited or accounts of happenings during the past year that friends and relatives will find interesting. Hearing of marriages, births, (yes, deaths), and special events that brought joy or sadness to those we have known will indirectly warm or sadden our hearts for having learned that it happened. And the pictures. I love the pictures! These are the next best thing to a long, newsy, personal letter.
So Dear Abby to the contrary, I say let the Christmas letters keep coming and in abundance! How else can we learn that the little boy we once knew many years ago in another time and place, a son’s former playmate, is now a Lt. Colonel flying jet airplanes in the Air Force. How else can we know that Sam and Nell spent the past summer in Europe and enjoyed it so much they plan a return trip! (And Sam, such a tight-wad, the ol’ boy must be mellowing! Knowing this allows us to be happy for them.)
Christmas is a great time for remembering so let us not disparage those who make sending and receiving personal greetings a special part of the Holiday Season.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.