East of New Waverly was the once and sparkling town of the original Waverly. Classic in many ways was this community, as in such sophisticated landed gentry as Southern Colonels John Hill, H.M. Elmore and F.M. Lewis with homes built in the old and sophisticated southern style, a style which featured long front galleries and big rooms with high ceilings.
In these spaces, engaged were many literary conversations. It was upon one of these conversations that Colonel Lewis obtained consensus to name the community Waverly, after Sir Walter Scott’s Waverly novels.
At its height, Waverly was also a flourishing town with a population of some 700. Its citizens gained a well- deserved reputation far and wide as exemplars of finance, farming, education and culture; the citizenry even established an academy.
Along the way, were interesting side stories. One of these leads us to the beginning of the community.
Waverly traced its beginnings to about the 1834 entrance into the area of the James Winters family, in the company of a family named Bankhead. Married to Rhoda Beal, James Winters and his bride had seven boys, three of whom served in the Texas Revolution. Meanwhile, the Bankhead family moved to the San Jacinto River bottoms, southwest of Huntsville.
It was there that the senor Bankhead met death, with a friend who had made the trip with them, remaining to attend the family.
This friend was George Lamb, who served the family well. For instance, he discovered and prepared a viable spot to protect the family when Indians or other danger threated.
Other signs of his sense of responsibility appeared as he volunteered to serve under Sam Houston at San Jacinto.
In that classic battle for Texas Independence, Lamb served as second lieutenant in Captain William Ware’s Second Company. It was here that Lamb gained historical immortality in becoming the first recorded death of that pivotal battle.
Back in Waverly, another early arrival was Richard Williams. Whose significance braces several reasons.
One of these was his marriage to Ruth Miller, granddaughter of Owen and Margaret Montgomery Shannon of the early town of Montgomery.
Margaret is one of the remaining possibilities tagged as the namesake of the original Montgomery County, which included present Walker County.
The most flamboyant story of Richard Williams, however, makes him a folklore legend. In the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, legend has it, his home was haunted.
The most plausible story lies in the assumption that the ghosts were spirits of three Union soldiers whom Miller killed, to bury them under his home.
Another adventure lay in his earlier participation in the “grass fight” in San Antonio during the 1835 siege of Mission Conception when Texans mistook a Mexican Baggage Train carrying grass for the horses as a war wagon.
What stories, then, grace the now deserted town of Waverly, which yielded its place in the sun to “New” Waverly with the coming of the railroad.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.