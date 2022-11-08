Like shootouts involving Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday facing the Clanton gang at O.K. Corral and Wild Bill Hickock at Deadwood, Longstreet, some 20 miles southwest of Huntsville, has a story to tell. Longstreet was once a thriving community featuring several saloons and a popular racetrack for horse-races. Though basically all that remains is a precinct house retaining the name off farm to market road 149, Longstreet harbors lingering echoes of chilling events. For starters, let’s review one tracing its lineage to information gleaned in Huntsville.
Our central character is a Longstreet citizen named Kit Hall, stepson of a member of the local gentry named Nathaniel Alston. It was around 1860 when, on that fateful trip to Huntsville, Kit sat at a meal near some slave traders. His attention perked when he heard them discussing their impending trip to Longstreet. Listening further he discovered that they were carrying gold with which to do business.
Accordingly, Kit made his plans. Aware of the time and route of the traders, he prepared an ambush on the banks of a little stream. On accomplishing his goal of surprising and killing the traders and securing their gold, he became overconfident. Carelessly, he lay his victims’ bodies behind some nearby bushes while proceeding to show off his ill-gotten gains around the community.
Soon Kit Hall realized his mistake. Buzzards flying over the spot where the bodies lay drew the attention of townsfolk leading to a trial and a murder conviction. Just before his death by hanging off the stream on whose banks he committed his awful deed, a stream since called “Kit Hall Branch”, he revealed an intriguing story. Kit claimed to have stashed his ill-gotten gold in the hollow of a tree in nearby Lake Creek Bottom, while sitting his horse. Were the gold ever recovered, the news has not become public.
Unfortunately, the Kit Hall affair marked only the beginning of a legacy of tragedy for the Alston family. Like Kit Hall, the two daughters of Nathaniel Alston, Mattie and Billie, also suffered agony. First, they married brothers named Loggins and moved to Waller County where, in a shoot-out, both brothers met their demise. Returning to Longstreet, the sisters remarried, Billie to Jim Polk, Mattie to Dick May. Both husbands were ruffians, but May was the worst of the two. Among his dastardly deeds was the cold-blooded murder of one Mack Lewis along the nearby Grimes-Montgomery County line, this just after his brother-in-law, Jim Polk, formally charged him with abusive language.
Blindly following his raging instincts, Dick May then made a “run through” of most of the property which Nathaniel Alston had left his heirs. Success there led him to embrace the supreme challenge of confiscating the inheritance of Nathaniel Alston, Jr. It was this event which galvanized the scene replete with the drama of Earp, Holiday and the Clantons at O.K. Corral.
Nat Jr. and Dick May met near the racetrack with their pistols flashing in the sunlight and their women trembling in the shadows. All was still as a tomb until a dog’s bark ripped the silence startling the gunmen into action. This time Dick May’s luck ran out. Mattie was a widow once again.
Ah, Longstreet, Texas, what tales you could tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.