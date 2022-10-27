Last year our discussion group held yet another session on Objectivity. This time it was Objective Reality. I felt we had covered the topic rather well in the past but it was decided to have another go at the topic. This provided me the opportunity, or should I say obligation to lay out my thoughts on the subject one more time.
I personally feel that Objective Reality a contradiction in terms. Since Objectivity is the concept of truth which is totally independent of individual influence, subjectivity and personal bias, I am at a loss regarding how that can even be. The exception, if there is one, would be in any area where accurate measurements can be made such as in science where results can be measureable.
There are many areas where objectivity is considered important: ethical objectivity, moral objectivity, objectivity of knowledge, journalistic objectivity and of course scientific objectivity, among others.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomajor, a Latina, said in a speech in 1991 that her decisions could indeed be influenced by her culture and background. She then explained that it would be quite difficult not to be influenced by who you were as a person. I think she was right in her conclusions that we can try to be objective in legal matters or indeed any matter, but unless there is a specific law that forbids otherwise, most people are rarely totally objective about anything.
The era we live in offers many bizarre examples. People who are concerned about the universe and how people of all nations should love one another, don’t. This is often demonstrated on the local level by the inability of some to get along with their next door neighbors.
The people who march in our streets, carrying signs protesting hate are so opposed to hate, they will throw water bottles at those whom they believe are guilty of it. They have been known
to destroy personal and public property and break local laws in an effort to teach others how to love one another. Sadly, they can come across as the biggest haters of all.
Journalists may profess the importance of truth and objectivity in journalism and stress the importance of publishing and speaking words free from bias but is this what you read and hear today? Some of the most vocal environmentalists, who wish to save the world by limiting carbon emissions, leave the biggest carbon footprints, mainly by the use of private jets and traditionally heated houses. Those who profess freedom often restrict it for others especially on our college campuses where different viewpoints are not always welcomed.
I would ask, where can one find objectivity in this present point in time? I am still looking.
Great minds can contemplate so many deep and thought-provoking topics better than I, but in many cases it is for naught. A valuable concept must start with the individual and grow like ripples in a pond as ideas are shared with others who are blessed with an inquiring mind. Or must it start with the philosophers hoping the ripple will have a downward reach?
Mine is a simple pragmatic mind, and opinions come easy to me and as I have matured many of them have undergone change, some perhaps in pursuit of objectivity. Intellectual growth should be an ongoing process throughout our lives. It is why the discussion group to which I have belonged for twenty-five years has been a great source of learning for me. Some topics that I once viewed as “ho-hummers” opened avenues of thought I had not traveled previously. And oh how interesting that can be.
However, if in future our group does not discuss Objectivity from any other angle, that will be okay because my conclusion is that as for me, my dear Scarlett, there is no such thing as Objective Reality. There is merely the attempt to achieve it.
M. Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
