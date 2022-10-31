Do you believe in angels? If angels are real, have you seen one? Do you understand an angel? According to Webster and Barnhart Dictionaries, the word angel is defined as a spiritual being superior to man, who are attendants and messengers of God; or any supernatural spirit, either good or bad; and a person held to resemble an angel as in looks or behavior.
I unequivocally believe in angels in the spiritual realm and in the natural realm here on Earth. There are numerous biblical narratives of people, especially prophets, who encountered specific, life transforming moments with angels, and vividly recalling the details, beginning from the Book of Genesis to Revelation. Angels (good and bad) exist all aound us, only if we are discerning and possess the coret capacity to believe in them.
On the first day of Early Voting (Oct.24) in Walker County, I arrived early at the Storm Shelter to prepare my mind for the crucible I was about to embark upon as an election clerk. I backed my car in a spot facing south, so at the end of the day, I could smoothly navigate from the parking lot. As I began my elevation experience listening to music with the sunroof open and a window down, suddenly, my vehicle went black. There was no power at all to the engine. This was an unexpected interruption to begin my day, since it was time for me to enter the building. My car was left in a vulnerable state knowing the possibility of rain.
As I entered the Storm Shelter, a poised man was sitting quietly in a seat near the judge’s corner, observing the clerks as we were moving about. I approached him and inquired if he had any jumper cables. His response was positive and we walked outside talking to each other. Let the record show this interface was around 7am before the official day had begun. This angel encounter was beyond phenomenal. Unbeknownst to me, Champe Miller (a poll watcher) was parked next to me on the driver’s side, with his vehicle facing south as was mine, and was in possession of extra long jumper cables. No “ifs, ands or buts.” This was a divinely orchestrated circumstance by The Most High. I immediately recognized it and my countenance changed from gloom to glow. Thank you Champe Miller, for being an early voting angel at the right place and at the right time. Heaven has recorded this good deed on your behalf. This interaction has reinforced my belief that angels are real, and God has strategically assigned each of us angels to watch over us in time of need.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
