My columns are usually written on Saturday, tweaked on Sunday and submitted to the Item’s editor when they are considered ready to print. This week there was no column ready for me to write tucked away in the inner recesses of my mind and after determining I had written 341 weekly columns my mind went on strike. So what happens now, I thought.
Do I resign? Skip a week? Am I going coo coo? What? None of the above, I did what I always do, opened my ears, listened to the conversation around me and suddenly there was a topic ready and waiting for me to write about.
The topics at the breakfast table this morning followed a circuitous route from rodeos, to prison rodeo, to Huntsville, to brick prison walls, to English ivy to Girls Scout banquet and OILA, the topic was there!
It was when we were living in Huntsville in very late 1950 s or very early 1960 s that I was asked to decorate the tables for the Girl Scout banquet. I was told two or three folding tables would be placed end-to-end to make long rectangular tables and there would be several of them to decorate. Just thinking about decorating those long tables presented a challenge.
In those days, and I assume yet today the prison walls were totally enveloped in English ivy which made them beautiful, a blessing since the prison was part of the Huntsville down town ambiance. After calling to ask permission, I took a clothes basket, clipped sections of English ivy from the walls of the prison, washed them free of dust and used them to make long runners down the middle of each table. When finished the tables looked lovely.
After the banquet was over I collected the ivy, placed it in the clothes basket in which it had been brought and took all the cuttings home. I could not bear the thought of tossing the ivy away and my dear husband suggested we plant the cuttings alongside our chain link fence which enclosed our yard. There is certainly nothing attractive about a chain link fence.
So we planted the ivy along the base of the fence around our sizeable yard, watered and tended the cuttings after which they sprouted and grew and grew and grew. Eventually, right up to the top of the fence. In four years we had the most beautiful English ivy yard fence in the city. Probably the only one, truth be known. And it had the added effect of adding a bit of privacy to the back yard. Our fence was at the height of its beauty when we moved from Huntsville, sold our home and although we all hated to leave our home and friends, move we did. Thankfully we adapted to our new location rather easily.
Now for the rest of the story----About two years later on a return trip from the Rio Grande Valley where we had farm property we stopped in Huntsville to visit friends. Of course we wanted to drive past our former home, that we had built and had enjoyed so much. As we slowly drove by, it looked so different and it dawned on us, “the ivy is off the fence”!!
The new owner was in the front yard and we stopped to say hello to him. He told us they were really enjoying our house and we made polite conversation for a few minutes. Then I asked what had happened to the ivy that had covered the fence. He said, “Oh that, we found some wasp nests in it so we pulled it all up and got rid of it”.
As we pulled away we were stunned but my husband, always the realist, cautioned me not to be concerned. It was no longer our home and to each his own. Good advice but I wondered what the new owner did not understand about bug spray which could have solved the wasp problem. I hope the fellow never gets a wasp nest under the eaves of his house!
M. Flados resides in Huntsville, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
