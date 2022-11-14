Most of us would agree that today’s world is an angry and threatening place. How did it get that way? That’s a topic for a thousand discussions and two thousand articles. Plenty of people can identify the problems. The question of “how do we fix it?” likewise produces myriad opinions, most of which involve changing the other person or group, something that just hasn’t worked very well.
If we turn the critical microscope around and ask what we can do personally, as individuals, to fix or at least improve this world, we have a better chance of finding a practical answer. However, it does mean shifting the responsibility from others to us.
To start, a useful thing to do is put yourself in the other person’s place. It’s a basic rule of civility, of charity, of psychology, of faith, and of coping. Seeing the problem from another’s perspective often suggests new possibilities and provides appreciation of an opposing viewpoint. It gets us out of our fortress and helps to understand the other side.
Secondly, decide to make your most important person happy. That person is likely your spouse, parent, child, significant other or best friend. This means putting your own happiness second most of the time. It’s what adults do.
Sometimes you can create your most important person. A man was going to have major heart surgery. He had experienced about a dozen surgeries over the years and decided to make this one different. He decided to make the attending hospital staff more important than him, for soon they would become his “most important people.”
He thought about what they faced in the cardiac care unit. He sought to encourage them when they came to assist him after surgery. He showed interest in their lives.
Sure enough, he forgot about his own troubles and pain as he focused on making them happy. It also made him a “model patient” in the eyes of cardiac intensive care professionals who often got no feedback from their patients, many of whom were comatose or intubated.
When we are not in the hospital and out in the community, we can look for opportunities to help. In public places, look for what’s out of place. For example, in a fast-food restaurant, is there someone who is there but not eating, or sitting alone outside and not going in. It may involve the question: have you eaten yet?
Looking for opportunities to help may take the form of joining a civic or charitable organization, becoming a volunteer. There are plenty of worthy groups in our county for someone looking to help others.
An important thing to one’s mental health is to limit negative input, and offset it with positive input. For some that means limiting social media, watching less TV news, or restricting online time, or all of these. Balance stress, controversy, and bad news with inspirational thoughts and the constructive influence of positive people.
Try generosity. If we are fortunate to have money at the end of the month, we should consider Investing in people rather than things. Most of us have more than enough “toys” and could stand to direct our dollars toward others, whether it be a scholarship, someone’s utility bill, a bus ticket, or a healthy tip.
In a social rather than financial context, when you walk into a room full of chatting people, you may see sitters and floaters. Sitters sit and floaters move intentionally around the room meeting people and finding out about them, as they invest in others.
Don’t just watch for the good in a tough world, be the good. Rather than a bystander, be counted among the doers, the difference-makers, even if it’s just a small difference. Be on the constructive side of the conversation, find reasons to be optimistic, and cheer others up.
Slow down. Have you noticed the driver who flies through the intersection when their light has changed to red? Are you glad you waited and looked before venturing out on green?
Life in the fast lane is not such a great thing. Why not drive -and live- nearer the speed limit and let people pass you? Enjoy the ride. Enjoy the journey. And be safer and healthier as well.
Exercise. We’re not talking clean-and-jerk, racquetball, or marathons here. Exercise in any amount beats inertia. Walking, yard work, stationary bike, whatever gets us moving, our quality of life is improved and we get energy to look outward rather than inward for a more interesting life.
If you have a faith, live it out. Most religions focus outwardly and emphasize service to others above self. If your happiness depends less on self and more on shared happiness with others, statistically you have a better chance of being happy and satisfied with your life.
We’ve heard the old saying: If it is to be, it’s up to me. It’s still true. We are mostly responsible for how fulfilling our lives are - or are not. If we invest our time, money, and thought only in ourself, our reward will be proportionately smaller. Our world of possibilities shrinks accordingly.
We can’t solve global problems, but we can affect our neighbor. We can make our corner of the world a little better place to be, for ourself and others. In the new year, after an especially divisive election, wouldn’t this angry and turbulent world welcome our puny efforts?
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He served on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties from 2016 to 2022. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.