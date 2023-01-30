The legendary John Wooden once stated, “Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” Michael’s character and reputation has been on display every day of his life, with continuing efforts of development and enhancement. As we were having lunch, I asked Michael specific questions to allow readers to see into his heart and everyday lifestyle.
Me: Michael, what do you want the world to know about you?
Michael: I want the world to know that I will give anyone the shirt off my back as I try to lead by example. I want to be the best person I can be everyday; morning-noon-and at night. I am always willing to go above and beyond for people. Sometimes it hurts and sometimes it’s good. I have learned you have to take the crooked, with the straight.
Me: Mike, how would you describe yourself and who do you say you are? Michael: Hmm, that’s a tough one. From where I have been in life, the things I have endured and accomplished, and the people who have influenced me, I will describe myself in one word. Warrior. I am an ultimate warrior. Regardless of what comes my way, I try to put a positive spin on it. For example, when I had a stroke a few years ago, I had to sit, wait, and reflect on my life for seventeen days. I pondered and meditated why I made it through that ordeal. There is no doubt, now, I was born with a purpose. I am Mike, a man. I am a great man naturally, spiritually, and not just an athlete.
Me: As a husband and father, how would you describe yourself?
Michael: I am a leader, a provider, and I am loyal.
Me:What does the next chapter of your life look like?
Michael: I see myself everyday doing great things. I see myself as going higher in the sports world. I see myself as a door opener, a light, and as a motivational speaker. I see myself smiling as kids graduate and receive football scholarships who never thought it was possible. I will continue to have an impact in the classroom, on and off the field, and in this community, whether they accept me or not. I was called and chosen. In addition, I have great relationships with coaches across the country and I use my influence to help students access a better future. I am confident I am doing things right, because this is my path and journey.
Me: What does your daily routine consist of?
Michael: I normally wake up around 3-4 am each day. I make an effort to thank God for another day and take the dog out for his time of play, then begin my day. By 6 am, I have accomplished more than most people in the course of a day. Currently, I am the head football coach and behavior specialist at Legacy School of Sports Science in Spring, Texas, and I enjoy my profession.
Michael, passionately stated his ‘why’ for pursuing a quarterback position, was because naysayers believed he could not be a Black quarterback. They said he did not have the mind and tenacity to be a Black quarterback. Each time he stepped on the playing field, those thoughts intensely resonated in his mind and his performance proved differently. He did it because they said he could not.
Michael Bishop’s patent quote, “The ability to succeed is nurtured by your ability to adapt.”
Thank you, Michael.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.