On reviewing City Council Rules of Procedure City of Huntsville, Texas effective Oct. 18, 2022, I found Section 3.05 City Legislation and Actions of Significant Public Impact and Concern. This section states “The City Council shall not vote on any action of significant public impact and concern unless and until it has been presented and discussed in at least two Council meetings, which occur within a 60-day period, except as provided in Section 9.”
As Section 9 does not apply in this instance, the City Council has violated their own rules in approving the contract to Library Systems and Services LLC (LS&S) on Dec. 15, 2022. The contract was presented and discussed in only one City Council meeting and then approved. There can be no doubt that this contract was of “significant public impact and concern” as evidenced by the large public attendance at that City Council meeting. At that meeting, of those who spoke, all but two were against approving the contract. There was even a City Council member who had a petition with over 300 signatures asking for the city not to approve this contract. Since that City Council meeting, the Huntsville Item has printed editorial after editorial against the approval of the contract.
The contract was approved in violation of the City Council’s published rules. I emailed City Attorney Leonard Schneider with these concerns. His response to me was “Public comments, concern, or editorials do not apply to the operation of Rule 3.05.” If public comments, concern and editorials are not significant public impact and concern then what is?
Why is the City Council so determined to ignore what the citizenry of Huntsville and Walker County want for their library and approve a contract contrary to their own rules?
Why are they so intent on this 10-year contract?
Why wouldn’t the City Council delay their approval of the contract for one month to gather more information and to listen to the community?
It was apparent at the City Council meeting that many of the members had made up their minds prior to the meeting and were not listening to what was said. LS&S is a for-profit business that will have to make cuts somewhere to make their profit on our library. Those cuts will probably center on staffing. The Huntsville Public Library has a remarkable staff who care deeply for their patrons and the library. We do not want to lose them! Indeed employment website states that LS&S pays 31 percent below the national average. The only way this company can get salaries down after promising to hire all of the library employees at their current salaries and giving them equal or better benefits is to make the working environment such that the employees will quit. Then they can hire new people at a much lower salary.
I call upon all library patrons to talk to their City Council members and Mayor against this knee-jerk 10-year contract.
Deta Rogillio
President, Walker County Genealogical Society
