This new bi-weekly column featuring our area history is dedicated to one of the most significant historical figures of Walker County and the whole state of Texas, Henderson King Yoakum. Yoakum played many vital rolls in Tennessee and Texas history, however, here the key focus is on his role as the first primary author of Texas History and his close friendship with Sam Houston. It is for multiple reasons then, some highlighted below, that Huntsville’s Sons of the Republic of Texas Organization, SRT, is named for Henderson King Yoakum.
Though born and raised in Tennessee, Yoakum understood basically first-hand the atmosphere of Texas in 1836, the year it gained its independence at San Jacinto. The reason lay in Yoakum’s service under General Pendleton Gaines of the US Army during that pivotal year. As head of the army’s western division Gaines set his headquarters in Louisiana. This positioned him to monitor possible aggressive action from East Texas Indians bent on hindering Sam Houston’s efforts against Mexican General Santa Anna.
Thus, did Yoakum identify with Sam Houston’s assessment of his experiences in that historic battle for Texas Independence in 1836 when later recording that assessment in his Two Volume historical masterpiece. Meanwhile, upon returning to Tennessee in 1837 Yoakum became for a short time the mayor of the city of Murfreesboro before serving in the Cherokee-Tennessee War.
From 1839-1845, Yoakum served in the Tennessee Senate. Here he sought to utilize his Texas-related experience to rally for Texas annexation to the United States. By the next year, he was settled into Huntsville, Texas, where he immediately played a key role in Huntsville becoming the county seat of the new county of Walker, upon breaking off from Montgomery County.
Nor was Henderson King Yoakum ready at this juncture to retire from actions of liberation. In the very year of Walker County’s birth, 1846, he joined US forces in efforts to finally secure Texas’s Independence from Mexico while gaining most of the southwest quadrant of the present United States. In this US-Mexican War, he served as a lieutenant under Captain James Gillespie, later to be head of the State Penitentiary System headquartered in Huntsville. Yoakum would at a later point serve on the board of that facility.
Further highlights of the life of Henderson King Yoakum include his efforts leading to the formation of Austin College in Huntsville. Later, he further honed his skills in supporting the development of Andrew Female College.
For these and other reasons, another celebration of the life of Henderson Yoakum is scheduled for Nov. 30at Huntsville’s Oakwood Cemetery where his remains lie near those of Sam Houston. Under sponsorship of our Yoakum SRT group, of which I am current president, Mac Woodward, our treasure, will direct the occasion. Mac, as is well known, is both former mayor of Huntsville and Director of the Sam Houston Museum and a direct descendent of Henderson Yoakum.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.
