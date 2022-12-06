The Texas Brigade of the Civil War found birth on 22 October 1861 in Richmond, Virginia. During a pivotal six- month span of its tenure, the brigade operated under the command of General John Bell Hood, prompting the name of “Hood’s Brigade.” Of the 5353 men who enlisted only 617 survived until General Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Virginia in April of 1865. This is the story of two companies in our area that served in that brigade, with the leader of one of those rising to Brigade Commander on General Hood’s departure.
The first of these companies, Company H, consisted of recruits representing Montgomery, Walker and Grimes Counties. Proctor Porter, a lawyer in Montgomery, mustered recruits in Montgomery County from his headquarters in that town. On reaching his limit there, he moved to Red Top near present Shiro in Grimes County.
There Porter consolidated his squad with those of James T. Hunter of Walker County and Thomas M. Owens of Grimes County. Accordingly, on 7 May 1861, Company H of the 4th Texas Regiment received birth with Porter as captain, Hunter as first lieutenant and Owens as second lieutenant. Then, by way of Brenham, the tri-county company H made its way to Houston and on to Virginia.
Joining Company H in Hood’s Brigade was Company I, 5th Texas with recruitment centered in Independence, just across the Brazos from Navasota. This act in what was by then known as the “Athens of Texas” due to its early success in the field of education, led to the rise of one of the pivotal figures in Confederate History, Jerome B. Robertson. In August of 1861 Robertson raised what became company I of Hood’s Brigade.
On rising to the rank of brigadier general, Robertson succeeded General Hood as commander of the brigade. Robertson’s tenure in that position extended from October 1862 until January of 1864. In the Civil War, General Robertson capped an illustrious military career dating back to the Battle for Texas Independence through the Somerville Expedition during the Texas Republic.
Before company I left Independence, Captain Tacitus T. Clay chopped down the “liberty pole” in the town square featuring the US Flag, as his last official act as mayor. Such actions as these earned Company I a special reputation which extended to the battle fields of the Confederacy.
As a for instance, witness the command which Confederate leader Jefferson Davis spelled out specifically to Company I: “TEXANS! The troops of other states have their reputations to gain, however, the sons of the defenders of the Alamo have theirs to maintain. I am assured that you will be faithful to that trust.”
The sons of the Trans-Brazos Region carried their reputation well.
