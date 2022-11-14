The results of a recent poll presented on a national cable TV channel said that, Americans are not concerned mostly about the economy nor crime in America; they are most concerned about American Democracy. With the rise of incidents of hatred in this nation, as expressed by situations of overt racism, violence and anti-semitism, America and its fragile experiment in Democracy is hanging on by a thread. Raul Gandhi has said, “Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us: The politics of polarization is dangerous.”
America is polarized in so many ways, especially racially and politically. We have seen millions of Americans not accept the results of a national election, that probably was not perfect in its process, but was a free and fair election. There is a past president who has developed the big lie and has spread untruths with a vengeance. There are also millions of Americans who have fallen victims to this false narrative and are behaving in ways that are not in their best interest, nor the best interest of our nation.
We have local, state and national elected official who are non-functioning and are not able nor willing to put aside their politics and work together for the good of the people who elected them. No one political party is guilty; the guilt of ineffectiveness crosses political party lines.
So many of these elected official have taken an active role in establishing an atmosphere of hatred. Henry Rollins said, “Nothing brings people together more than mutual hatred.” This hatred equates to added power for the official’s personal goals, without regard for the negative affect on our nation. An example of this negative affect was clearly shown during the Jan. 6th attack on the United States Capitol when a mob descended on the Capitol and law enforcement members were injured and killed. Some of the very law makers who were in fear for their lives on that day, later recanted their opposition to this evil and Un-American act. Those of us who are regular citizens have the greatest responsibility for American Democracy, because we are the people who either, take part in the election process and vote or refuse to be involved and don’t vote.
There is an additional category of person; the person who doesn’t become informed about the issues at stake, but follows blindly, on an emotional basis. This is probably where we are in America today. There are those persons who have their minds closed to the truth about our national issues. They fall within a group of people described by Tortullian, “The first reaction to truth is hatred.”
The unfortunate situation that can occur with those of us who don’t research the issues and the qualifications of those persons running for office is described by Bob Menendez when he said, “Tyrants and dictators have incited hatred against ethnic and religious minorities for centuries in order to consolidate power for themselves.” There are people who Cloke themselves in religion and patriotism but still represent hatred , hostility and violence when dealing with their fellow human beings. Edith Cavell expressed it quite appropriately when she said, “I realize that patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone.” This situation is better described in the Holy Bible, I John 4:20, “If anyone says, ‘I Love God,’ yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen.”
Dr. Watkins is a Huntsville, Texas native who graduated from Sam Houston High in 1961. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University, MBA Degree from Texas Southern University and Doctor’s of Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Combat Helicopter Pilot with subsequent military service as Chief of the Faculty Development Division at the Primary Helicopter School in Fort Wolters, Texas. Watkins is co-founder of the Veterans Ministry at Windsor Village in Houston, Texas and currently serve as Criminal Justice Chair and Executive Board Member of the Texas State Conference of NAACP. He is a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden and has been co-owner of Watkins Consulting for 42 years.
