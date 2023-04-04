Because I have been dealing with COVID for the past three weeks, I had to rely on delving into my archives to find a column used previously.
I lost my mojo during my bout with COVID and I am concerned whether I will ever get it back.
Who would ever think COVID would attack one’s mojo?
I grew up before Kleenex was invented. We used handkerchiefs, but we always called them “hankies”. I didn’t use the word handkerchief until I was an adult.
All women used them, and men used them on Sunday and when they went visiting, or “went away”, as it was called when they dressed up to go visiting. Other times nostrils were emptied by holding one nostril closed with a pointy finger and blowing forcefully in the direction into which the wind was blowing. There were sleeves and coattails to take care of any residual.
Miss Ringsrud, my first grade teacher, kept a supply of hankie-sized sections of a bed sheet, torn into squares. These were kept in a drawer of her desk.
These sheet hankies were offered to children in our one room school house for use when they had colds or runny noses. Some children did not have access to the luxury of a hankie.
She always had a plentiful supply so I assume she took them home and laundered them herself to avoid looking out over a room full of snotty noses.
Even after the advent of Kleenex, my mom never used them. She said, “A Kleenex doesn’t hold anything!”
That had a two-fold meaning. One, they were good for one blow, whereas a hankie could be used time after time. Secondly, hankies were used to carry things safely.
Our Sunday School offering, usually a nickel, was tied into the corner of our hankie. If someone wanted to protect a ring, it was tied into the corner of their hankie.
Sometimes they were used to pad our bras just a tiny bit at the top if we didn’t fill it out. Interestingly when my mother washed clothes, she would always soak the hankies first, rinse them, and then boil them in a copper tub she used for boiling her laundry. I appreciated that.
It was customary to have “everyday” hankies and Sunday hankies which were prettier and finer.
If she had a plain white hankie, my mom would crochet around it to make it pretty or embroider something in the corner to make it unique.
Some hankies were made to carry, but never use because they were too fragile or too beautiful to withstand laundering.
Today, hankies are seldom seen and rarely used. Recently, I was shocked to learn that men no longer carry them either.
What a pity. They have all those pockets that can hold them.
I will not give up carrying a handkerchief!
There are times one must stand strong to protect worthwhile traditions. However I must admit I carry Kleenex so my hankie will stay neat and clean.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.