The trees in my yard were given the names of family members. I received an oak tree as a memorial gift when my mother died and since we lived in a condo at the time, I gave the tree to my daughter and she planted it in a place where it would shade her patio. Twenty some years later it is a big beautiful tree that shades her patio as it was meant to do and we forgive it for dropping acorns on our heads at the time of the year when that is a natural event.
Next came a little twig of a tree, which I presented to my great granddaughter on her fifth birthday and was named “Kaitlynn”. “Kaitlynn” thrived, became a well-shaped tree and for years was the outdoor tree the family decorated each Christmas Season. Years later when the family moved Kaitlynn’s tree had to stay where it was planted.
In the meantime a little sister, Jeanna, had joined the family and at about the age of four her tree arrived and was planted to provide shade over the drive way. In South Texas a tree grows fast because it stays warm and tree-friendly all year long. I guess the sap in our trees remain in one spot all its life and never gets to go “south for the winter”. Some of our trees shed their leaves, many do not but the shedding takes place at weird times. One variety of oak sheds it leaves in April when the new leaves push the old leaf off. Most shed their leaves very late in the year and by late February are greening up again ready for the summer months that lay ahead.
“Jeanna´s” is a sad story. A service truck backed over it and it broke off at ground level, sad to say. Later during a family discussion on trees and I asked if they had heard that “Jeanna” was backed over by a big truck and snapped in two at ground level. The shocked look on those present made it imperative an immediate explanation was indicated.
Great granddaughter Lauren’s tree was planted in my yard and sadly I had to leave it in place when I moved here but the last time I saw “Lauren” it was becoming beautiful. I honored Steve my handy-man with a tree about the diameter of a man’s thumb when planted and now has an eight inch diameter and is beautifully shaped. One day when I chanced to look out the window I saw Steve hugging his tree. When I mentioned it to him he explained whenever he works in my backyard he gives “Steve” a hug.
My last presentation was “Grace” to great granddaughter of the same name. It was planted in the their front yard and it never lacks for attention, During a dry spell Grace makes sure her tree gets all the water it needs to promote growth. It is still a very young tree and gives every indication of growing into a front yard beauty.
I usually give Los Fresnos ash trees as gifts because they grow fast and provide good shade. They do not totally lose their leaves but keep a few young leaves to soak up the sun after shedding the rest but they are bare of leaves for such a short time we forgive them for making a mess in the yard once a year. By the last week in February they are well on their way to being leafed out.
One may wonder why I am not giving Palms, the tree for which the Valley is famous. I love it when my neighbors have them in their yard but I hold a grudge against any tree that the birds won’t nest in, gives no shade and can’t shed its own leaves. Add to that it is a veritable free dormitory for cockroaches and other little nasty critters. So how can we call it a tree? I am grateful my neighbors can, because I enjoy their beauty without the problems they present to the gardener.
After showing an appreciation for its shiny leaves, Bob Stewart from Nacogdoches gave me a little cherry laurel in a coffee can with the admonishment, I was welcome to it but it would not thrive in the Valley. “Oh but I have a green thumb” I said. And Bob-like he said something like “Your thumb will have little to do with it, it will not thrive”.
I took it, planted it, nurtured it and it thrived. It grew to a height of about 15 feet and graced our front yard in a special way and of course it was named “Bob”. One day I noticed “Bob” had a different look. When mentioned to Steve I suggested it may need a bit of fertilizer which was dutifully applied. But it needed more than I could give it. It needed to be where the soil was more acidic and there was no salt level about six feet below the surface. It continued to dwindle until I requested that Steve cut it down. Shortly after the removal of my “Bob” tree, we were notified Bob Stewart had passed away.
Bob, plant pathologist that he was, knew it would not thrive in the Valley. It is ironic that my “Bob” tree managed to thrive only for as long as Bob was alive.
M.Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
