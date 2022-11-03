When I was elected Sheriff of San Jacinto County, I made it my priority to combat the problems directly harming our communities. That’s why I created the Patrol Tactical Unit to fight the illegal narcotics and organized crime in San Jacinto county. What I found in my time leading the unit was just how pernicious drug abuse can be, especially in how it affects our youngest citizens.
In Texas, nearly eight out of every 100 adults have a substance use disorder. Children in families where drug abuse is prevalent are also more likely to experience childhood maltreatment, including physical abuse and neglect. As evidence of this, substance abuse is the main contributor to two-thirds of children entering Child Protective Services (CPS).
This maltreatment can have serious and long-lasting implications for the health and well-being not only of the individual children and families involved, but for our community at large. While most victims of childhood maltreatment do not become criminals, maltreated children have been found to be two-to-six times more likely to engage in criminality in young adulthood compared to those who have not experienced maltreatment. This statistic, saddening as it is, does come with a silver lining. Because of the link connecting drug abuse, maltreatment, and criminality, solutions to one problem can have positive effects on the others. Fortunately, one such solution can be found in the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program (MIECHV).
MIECHV provides federal funding to state and local governments and other authorized organizations to implement home visiting programs. This means that, rather than being a federally mandated program, funding provided by MIECHV gives local governments and organizations the autonomy to decide which home visiting models work best for their communities.
These home visiting programs are entirely voluntary. Parents who enroll receive visits from trained home visiting professionals (typically include nurses, social workers, and parent educators) who offer parents the tools and guidance they need to help improve outcomes for their children. Participating parents can also benefit from linkages and resources offered through home visiting programs that improve their health, education, and employment outcomes.
According to a report by the bipartisan non-profit Council for a Strong America, home visiting programs have been found effective in reducing parental substance abuse and child welfare involvement. In a study of approximately 700 mothers, those who participated in home visiting reported fewer depressive symptoms and were less likely to engage in substance use. Another study, focusing on the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP), found that participation resulted in fewer CPS reports and substantiations in home-visited groups compared to controls. In turn, these home visiting programs have also proven effective at reducing rates of childhood maltreatment. The report cites the longest-running home visiting study that followed NFP participants which demonstrated that, by age 15, children in the program had half as many verified incidents of maltreatment as children in the control group who didn’t participate.
On top of the benefits to participating families, these MIECHV-funded programs also reduce the economic burden on taxpayers by reducing the amount of funding needed for other social services. The Council for a Strong America report cites a study that showed families that participated in the home visiting program reduced their use of welfare benefits by an average of 10 percent each year compared to non-participants, which added up to $14,500 in the decade following the program.
Despite the proven effectiveness and economic efficiency of MIECHV, the program in its current form lacks the adequate funding to help all the families that need it most—funding that is about to vanish unless Congress acts to continue it. If MIECHV isn’t renewed, 3,333 families in Texas will be left without the life changing programs they currently rely on, and the almost 350,000 families that could benefit from MIECHV will never have that opportunity.
Fortunately, a bipartisan bill is in the works that would reauthorize and strengthen MIECHV, but more work must be done to get it past the finish line. We need our federal lawmakers to continue to support legislation that continues and increases funding for voluntary home visiting programs. MIECHV has proven to be a vital lifeline for many struggling families, and we can’t let it go to waste.
Greg Capers is the Sheriff for San Jacinto County, and a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.