Fall is officially here with its declaration of trees singing the blues–I can’t let go of the changing of the leaves from dark green to ruby red, to cantaloupe orange, and lemon yellow. I love the vibrant colors that signal change has come. Autumn is a reminder that everything changes and morphs from the physical environment to biological changes. As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said, “The only constant is change.”
Life is good in early October. Get in the spirit of the fall season and take advantage of this time as temperatures start to drop and the trees begin to shed their leaves. Take fall family photos and create postcards, then send them to distant relatives and friends.The awws and oohs will generate calls, texts, and FaceTime moments. Just thinking about Autumn can bring some pleasant thoughts into living color. It is a good time for reflection, awareness, and mindfulness.
What does the fall season mean to you and your family and how do you make it perfect for you? Well, consider lighting pumpkin spice flavored candles throughout the house and ignite your taste buds by baking homemade snickerdoodle cookies for a noontime snack, and make homemade soup or beef stew for dinner. Better yet, stay inside all day on the weekend and just rest and relax, if that’s possible.
If your Zodiac sign is Libra, you bring a pair of balanced scales to the environment to remind us of the cycles of life. In the sense of biological change; Spring represents birth and newness of life, while summer indicates youthful exuberance. The fall season of one’s life symbolizes true adulthood with distinct responsibilities, and the winter stages of life reflect old age, and inevitably, death. There are days, though, my body feels as if it has been thrust into all four seasons simultaneously without my consent. But somehow, I survived it and I am still grateful.
With regards to season changes, in recognition of the Hebrew Jewish Calendar, this is the beginning of the new year on the Jewish Sacred Calendar from which festivals were computed. The Jewish Feasts of Trumpets, Rosh-Hashanah and Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, are celebrated from September 25-October 4. The Jews used two kinds of calendars: Civil Calendar is the official calendar of kings, childbirth, and contracts, and the aforementioned calendar. The Jewish day was from sunset to sunset, in eight equal parts. Their history is quite fascinating to study and analyze the present day connection and impact they have on our lives.
Apply the finishing touches of a festive spirit, as fall is slowly falling before us. Through life’s inevitable ups and downs, whether you are in transition by choice or by circumstance, welcome an autumn breeze to Home Sweet Huntsville.
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a local contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
