Hershel “Woody” Williams, the founder of the Medal of Honor Trophy that goes annually to the winner of the Corsicana High vs Ennis Football game, was the last remaining World War II Medal of Honor Recipient. At his passing this summer, he was honored with a historic two-part State Funeral July 14 in Washington D.C. In the 246 years of our country’s history, he was the first enlisted man to lie in honor/lie in state under the dome of our nation’s Capitol.
That the idea for the State Funeral would come from the niece of the Collin Street Bakery President Bob McNutt, Rabel McNutt, is a part of this story that certainly could lead a person to scratch his or her head. You would think that the idea had surfaced previously and that all details had been arranged and in order, but they were not. Rabel had the idea, and she, along with her father Lee William “Bill” McNutt, became the co-founders of the State Funeral For World War II Veterans Organization. This organization grew to 20 National Board members, along with State Chairs from all 50 states. This was no small task, and achieving the desired goal spanned five years. The organization launched on Labor Day 2017.
The Congressional Medal of Honor was given to Chief Warrant Officer Hershel “Woody” Williams by President Harry Truman. Mr. Williams came to Central Texas on several occasions and had many friends in the area connected with the Texas Veterans Parade. Woody’s passing was a huge loss to Texas, and the nation. People of his ilk do not exist in large numbers: men and women who have sacrificed, so that the rest of us can not only exist, but can do the things we would not be able to do, had they not done what they did. Acknowledging these feats should give you pause. State Funeral for World War II Veterans literally changed American history and moved this honor from the world of Generals and Presidents down to the common soldier. Sixteen million men and women served in World War II. 473 received the Congressional Medal of Honor.
When you think about all the things that are going on in our nation today, you might take a little time to reflect on these milestones. That Williams had received his Medal of Honor for his bravery in the battle of Iwo Jima and his time out of uniform was just as impressive as his actions in the Pacific. Into his 90s, Woody continued to tour the U.S. until just before his passing, placing 104 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in every state in the Union. The Navarro County Courthouse lawn is the only one on any courthouse property in America, thanks to a gift and the fund raising efforts of Lee William “Bill” McNutt, and Dr. David Campbell of the Navarro Community Foundation.
Another important thing to note is that the State Funeral For World War II Veterans organization secured the funeral, after many years of hard work by a great many people, several who lived in Central Texas. None of these are small things. As Bill McNutt said: “Changing American history is hard. We hear little about heroes anymore, as maybe there are so few of them, and we hear even less about the people who work to honor them.”
I felt extremely fortunate to have spent time with Woody Williams in Corsicana on two different occasions, as I have seldom been in the presence of a true hero, certainly none even approaching his stature. He was humble beyond measure, he was extremely concise, and he was a genuine joy to converse with. I could not help but be in awe of him and wonder of his mindset of doing what needed to be done, at a very difficult time, with no second thoughts. He had no smartphone to calculate the odds of success of what he needed to do that day on Iwo Jima. He just did it.
It still seems a huge question of how it is that this was not set in motion earlier, and that an elementary school student would come up with the idea. Rabel McNutt was not related to Woody Williams. She had a godfather, Walter D. Ehlers, who was a Medal of Honor recipient for his actions fighting in the hedgerows of France. When Ehlers passed away in 2014, Rabel thought it strange that a State Funeral for her godfather was not part of an existing program, and that it would be appropriate to have a State Funeral to honor the memory of the last remaining Medal of Honor Recipient and to honor all those who had served.
In preparation to go to his funeral, Rabel and her dad watched military funerals on YouTube. Every Presidential funeral is a military funeral because every President is Commander in Chief. They watched the State Funeral for President John Kennedy and the State Funeral for General Douglas MacArthur. Her father knew that military funerals were different from other funerals and wanted her to be prepared. Rabel asked her Dad if Uncle Ehlers’ friends would receive a big State Funeral in Washington D.C. as Presidents and Generals did. She knew it was too late for her Godfather, as she was already going to his funeral in California, but what about the four other Medal of Honor men who were still among us?
“Rabel was a little girl with a big idea,” said Bruce Robinson, a lifetime Corsicana resident.
“I credit Bruce’s mother, Billie Love Robinson for sparking my interest in patriotism and the Bible.” Bill McNutt said. “Like many of my generation I grew up going to a Bible Study before high school at her Corsicana home.”
The idea quickly caught on nationally. From the launch of the effort on Labor Day of 2017 until the actual funeral in mid-July 2022, Chairs were appointed in all 50 states who set to work in getting their resolution passed by State Legislatures, enlisting the Marine Corps League, the American Legion, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The National World War II Museum in New Orleans and the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas also came alongside to help in the effort.
Following the service for Woody Williams, United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke with National Board member and Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Corsicana, Dr. Danny Reeves to say “Without State Funeral for World War II Veterans, the idea of this State Funeral would never come to the consciousness of the United States Senate. Due to the efforts of your organization, this great day just happened.”
The success of the Woody Williams visits to Central Texas and Navarro County was due to the hard work of so many people in within the Texas Veterans Parade organization. Here are just a few of the members and friends: Rich Roberts, Elizabeth Green Brown, Joe Hill, Major Kevin Eubanks, Billy Richards, Kathy Meisetschleager, Judy Dunavant, Barbara Watkins, Sam Bryant, Mayor Donnie Denbow, and many more local leaders.
In an additional interview with Co-Founder Bill McNutt, Corsicana High School class of 1973 graduate, I got a sense of someone who had great respect for our nation’s military, as well as someone who was happy to give the credit where the credit was due, which was to his daughter Rabel, for coming up with the original idea of the State Funeral and dozens of volunteers.
The work of State Funeral for World War II Veterans included assisting with the establishment of Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments around the U.S. This is another area where Navarro County citizens were active.
“Woody wanted a monument in all 50 states before he died,” said Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport. “And in big patriotic states, he wanted more than one. Our court house lawn is the perfect location for this beautiful work of art and patriotism.”
It is quite moving to note that Medal of Honor recipient Donald Ballard (Vietnam, 1970, by President Richard Nixon) and Woody Williams were very close friends. They had known each other for over 50 years. Ballard said he had been welcomed into the MOH group by all the members (420 when he was decorated, only 63 now remain). He and Woody had formed a special bond, in that Woody had more than welcomed Ballard, but had truly befriended him. They served on each other’s respective boards, helping each other with their projects.
Medal of Honor Recipient James McCloughan (Vietnam, 2017, presented by President Donald Trump), said that the other MOH recipients “wanted this for the WWII vets.” At the time that the campaign began, there were more, but now there are none.”
State Funerals for World War II Veterans has decided to continue its service to others by adjusting its name and its mission. The new name, conceived by National Board member Greg Hamer is “State Funeral for World Veterans.” The new mission statement is “To convince Congress to pass legislation to grant a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as a final to salute to all the men and women who served. “
Mr. McCloughan said “We are not put on this Earth to serve ourselves. We are put here to serve others.” A very humble man, not recognized for his bravery until forty-plus years after the fact.
He also said that “Not enough credit is given to good kids with good ideas. This would never have been a mission without the idea of a little girl, Rabel McNutt. To get it done, you have to aim, you have to try.”
So much could be written about so many of the people, and organizations mentioned here, but I only am allowed so much space. Just because I don’t have the space, doesn’t mean that I care more about one than the other. These people, these groups, have made a difference in all of our lives, and both those in, and out of uniform instill a tremendous sense of gratitude, a tremendous sense of pride, in just how strong, in just how dedicated someone can be. I continued to be humbled by these individuals.
We should continue to honor those who saved us, those who fight for us, and those who work for us, so that we may pursue our own paths. We should continue to encourage and listen to the ideas of youngsters like Rabel McNutt, whose grandfather L William McNutt, Jr. was an Army Sgt. in World War II and a Corsicana High School class of 1942 graduate.
In the short involvement that I had with the Texas Veterans Parade and the State Funeral for World War II organization, I felt moved to feelings I had never before experienced. Hearing Donald Ballard speak about “the love that is created in your soul,” spending time with members of the organizations. spending time talking with Woody Williams at the Collin Street Bakery, and hearing him say that he felt he had been given a gift to be able to help people, made me feel inconsequential of my own accomplishments, but proud that I had gotten the chance to speak with such brave, humble individuals. All this has given me new goals, new ideas for how to do more for the people I know and love, and to always take more time to thank those who have done so much.
Edward Cozza, Dallas, is a National/International award-winning author. EdwardCozzaWriter@me.com
