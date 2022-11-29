A few, but thankfully not all of Huntsville’s “old families”, for mysterious reasons, have worked to actually destroy the mansions and fabulously lovely buildings built by their ancestors but tragically the love of money and lack of concern for the historical beauty of Huntsville has prevailed during my 72 years of living here. I watched many state and nationally significant buildings, along with ancient and historic trees, be destroyed for zero legitimate reason in my opinion. The first tragic example I personally witnessed was around 1952 when the magnificent Gibbs mansion was destroyed to make room for a paint store and a gas station.
We had purchased a lot in Elkins Lake because of the fabulous log home of Judge Elkins and its great dining venue. When certain politically powerful residents wanted it demolished so I, as preservation specialist, Walker County Historical Commission, examined the building and determined that the original part of the home was in perfect condition, with only an addition in need of repair, but it was destroyed anyway.
The latest tragic senseless destruction was the demolition of Dr. Black’s beautiful home that later became The American Bank. It was surrounded by ancient trees and the entire hill was scraped bare to build, what I consider to be just another ugly new building.
Internationally recognized preservation architect, Lee Nelson, who oversaw the restoration of Preservation Hall in Philadelphia, visited Old Main with me and told me that it was the finest academic classroom building west of the Mississippi River and that I must protect it as a State Historic Landmark. I immediately went to visit the President of SHSU and offered to personally pay for a fire detection and protection system for Old Main.
Dr. Bowers began to tremble and said “no, we don’t want any such system”, which made me realize that the plan was to destroy the nationally significant building.
Sure enough, shortly thereafter, arsonists started a fire that destroyed the building along with its beautiful stained glass windows. I called the State Fire Marshall who ordered that the already waiting bulldozers not destroy the remains and fortunately the Walker County Historical Commission was instrumental in at least protecting part of the ruins.
Nelson had come to Huntsville in an attempt to help us save Margaret Lea Houston’s beautiful 1848 Greek Revival cottage from being virtually destroyed and converted into what I call a “log shack”. Our efforts won in court but the very next day, Attorney General Mark White had our victory overturned. He had been warned by the Regents that he would never be Governor if he stopped the destructive project. One win, however, was when I learned that the Josey Scout Lodge was about to be destroyed because of a few rotten logs, I was able to save the scout lodge by offering my crew of restoration experts to replace the rotten logs and install a virtually lifetime metal roof, and we did manage to save the Austin College Building and the Peabody Library from demolition.
Just last December 21st our 1845 church and museum was the victim of an obvious professional arson fire and the ATF, contrary to Federal Law, has refused to investigate the fire and track down the arsonists.
It was one of the most historic buildings in Texas, associated with Sam Houston and the Choctaw Indians. My big error was not realizing the fact that 26% of Americans, still believe that “Jews killed Jesus and are responsible to this day”, resulting in anti-Semitism and our Chapel of the Nativity sign boasts a Star of David as did our historic church. One resident of Waterwood so hated Jews that he sold his house and moved away rather than to have to drive by our sign that promotes world peace between all religions, known as Convivencia.
When we moved to Huntsville in 1950 its historic buildings were largely intact and extremely beautiful. 11th Street was tree lined with fabulous historic houses. Fortunately, the Wynne Home and Gibbs Powell House and the home, now the 1836 restaurant, survived but much of the rest of the street resembles a pitiful disgrace as would be found in a Third World country.
Fortunately, 101 year old Thomas Gambrel spent his career salvaging everything historic while demolishing Huntsville’s history for many decades. Gambrel was a dear friend and a source of historic materials to be used in the several buildings, some of which date back to the 1830’s and 1840’s that we have saved from the progress mongers of the “Chamber of Commerce” and others that see zero benefit in historic tourism.
I had begun to lobby the Chamber of Commerce beginning in 1967, to make historic tourism vital to not only the preservation of the beauty of Huntsville but also a major industry that could have imported much more money into our community, but my years of efforts have fallen on deaf ears. I recently visited with the chamber president and invited him to visit our 14 museums in historic buildings in Huntsville and Walker County but he showed little interest and has never asked for a tour.
The mayor of Conroe, on the other hand, asked for a tour of our museums on University Avenue and was highly impressed, telling me that he hoped that Conroe could also establish a museum district like the one owned and managed by The Ethician Foundation.
One example, of how our history disappears into dumpsters is typical in which the owners of the now Museum of Texas Art were offered a $50,000 bonus to just leave all of the “junk” in the house which consisted of piles of historic documents, photographs and historical records. James Patton believed that there is a fear that some family secret might be discovered and so we have ended up losing important parts of our heritage over the years.
The owner said that all records would be donated to the Walker County Historical Commission but that never happened. We have dumpster dived to recover historical documents many times including documents and photos with serious economic value.
One example, of efforts to erase our architectural heritage that failed, was how Thomas Gambrel and I saved the very historic home built by the family of the founder of the Huntsville Item. George Robinson established the Item in 1850, and his son, Fred Robinson, took over the Item in 1888 upon the death of his father.
The home was wonderful and in great condition adjacent to the creek that forms the boundary of the Huntsville City Hall on Avenue M. I was driving down Avenue M, when I spotted Thomas Gambrel’s truck way down the driveway of the historic home.
Suspecting something sinister, I stopped and walked down the driveway to the back of the house. Gambrel was busy beginning to demolish the house out of sight of passersby. For decades he began the demolition of historic buildings from the front hoping that folks would stop and make arrangements to purchase windows, doors, clawfoot tubs, hand-made bricks and other historic fabric, hopefully to be used in the restoration of surviving historic properties.
I asked, “Tom, what are you up to?” He replied, “I was told to demolish this structure from behind and out of sight so that no history nut like George Russell or James Patton might attempt to stop the demolition.”
“How much have you been paid to demolish this home”, I asked. He said (if my memory hasn’t failed me), $2,500. I said, “I will give you $2,500 if you will sell me the house and stop demolishing it.”
That made Tom Gambrel really happy to take my money which saved him weeks of salvaging and attempting to sell the siding, bricks, flooring and other materials.
Preserving the home was a major undertaking that required the removal of the roof, cutting the house into three parts, moving the kitchen separately and putting it all back together on our 52 acres on now FM 2929 but back in the day was Four-Notch Road.
During the restoration we added 3,000 square feet of porches and the house used as our “party house” for many years. It is now inhabited by a city employee that takes great care to maintain its historical and architectural integrity. Thomas Gambrel, really loved Huntsville’s beautiful homes and other buildings and hated to demolish them. He took great pride in preserving the fabric to be used by others, including our efforts to restore homes in our Museum District, and other historic buildings that we have worked to protect and preserve for nearly half a century.
It is really a blessing that 101 year old Thomas Gambrell is still alive and well. His son, Mike Gambrel, learned many stills from his father and is quite talented at restoring Huntsville’s oldest surviving buildings including the old Roger’s Shoe Store building on the south side of the square and now serves as an antique shop. Mike received a well deserved “historic preservation award” from the Walker County Historical Commission.
