The beautiful—and tasty—little birds were most everywhere in our area until the “60’s and “70”s. In East Texas, the introduction of coastal Bermuda grass is credited with much of the quail decline. Also, herbicides and the invasion of fire ants did their share of damage. There are a few pockets of quail left in our coastal counties but fewer are seen each year. To hunt quail today in Texas means a trip to the country around Abilene and Brownwood where quail hunting is still big business. Matter of fact, many of those farms and ranches in west Texas make more dollars off quail and turkey leases than renting the land for cattle grazing. Both Texas Tech and Texas A & M have devoted lots of effort—and personnel and money—to increase the quail population. Quail just don’t acclimate to the introduced Bermuda grasses—they prefer the bunch grasses where they can make their trails and their nests—and at the same time hide from predators. Some landowners in our area are working to restore the bunch grasses of old—the bluestems and others—that could make a quail haven possible in the future. Keeping the briars and plum thickets, especially along fence lines, provides shelter for the bob whites. Maybe in future years we will again hear the voice of the “bobs that is sorely missed in East Texas!
Cattle markets seem to be doing better price-wise and most classes of livestock are still in demand. Plenty of our cow producers have sold down their herds to their best breeding stock and it will take some time to rebuild what the drouth destroyed. The rains last month did not bring everyone the drenching needed to get some water in the soil. And many of our stock tanks caught little runoff as the ground captured the moisture before it made it that far. We have made some hay in those wetter areas that seemed lost for the year—and that will help as winter draws near. As we travel the highways and byways, more and more hay feeding is evident, especially where pastures are grazed to the ground and regrowth never made it. Meantime, the outlook for winter pasture seems to be looking up. Ryegrass will be sowed, some this month. As for fertilizer it will be a “watch and wait” situation. Most folks will wait to make sure they have a good stand of winter forage before applying fertilizer.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz continues to stir the pot about the possibility of Texas seceding from the U.S. He says it could happen if Democrats “fundamentally destroy the country”. “If they pack the Supreme Court, if they make Washington, D.C. a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless,” Cruz said. Talk like this doesn’t do a lot to help bring this country together—but politicians being politicians, they keep the rumor mills stirring!
A customer pulled into the parking lot of the neighborhood pub. He stopped when he saw a weathered Irishman hovered over a puddle of water in the parking/ The old man was drenched, holding a stick, with a piece of string dangling in the water. Asked what he was doing, the Irishman said he was fishing. The customer said, “Come out of the rain and have a drink with me in the pub.” As they sipped their drinks, the customer asked the “fisherman”, ‘So how many have you caught today!” “You are the eighth,” replied the old man. That’s –30—horace@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broadcaster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
