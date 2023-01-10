The year was 1690. Across the land of the Caddo Indians excitement reigned. The reason: the Spanish were finally coming to minister to them. Peaking the Indians’ interest many years before had been a young woman, a nun, whom, the Indians insisted, walked among them.
The nun, named Maria, confirmed the Indians’ claim, with proofs. However, she had never left her convent in Agreda, Spain!
What could have prepared the Caddo to believe in this miracle of bi-location? The most plausible answer lies with the Bidai (Bee Dye) Tribe. Bidai Shaman had convinced the Caddo that they could bilocate as owls to Caddo campfires, even while the Shaman remained in their own villages.
The primary sphere of the Bidai stretched through the present Walker County Area between the Trinity and the Brazos Rivers.
The Bidai were kinsmen and allies of the Caddo, the latter aggregated mostly east of the Trinity. It is further known that the ultimate impact of the Bidai reached the heart of the Caddo domain. For instance, the Caddo, themselves, asserted to Spanish explorers that the Bidai were the builders of the great Caddo Indian mounds of East Texas.
The legendary nun, Maria Agreda, allegedly walked among the Indians in the 1620s before the Spanish had established a permanent presence in Texas.
The Spanish were by then, however, rulers over New Mexico. During this time, Jumano Indians from West Texas traveled to New Mexico seeking Christian missionaries. Surprised, the Spanish authorities inquired as to how the Indians learned about the Christian religion.
With awe in their voices, the Jumanos described a ”Lady in Blue”, a Franciscan nun, while pointing the Spanish toward the land of the Caddo.
Responding, over the next half century the Franciscans converted some 60,000 Texas Indians.
The Franciscans had not yet reached the land of the Caddo, however, when word reached Spanish authorities that the French had established a fort off Matagorda Bay.
By the time a Spanish expedition found the French establishment, in 1689, the French leader, René Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, had suffered death at the hands of his own men near the site of the present city of Navasota.
With the Spanish Expedition which discovered the French fort was a Franciscan priest, Father Damian Massanet.
While there, Father Massanet learned that the Caddo wanted the Spanish to minister to them. The next year, 1690, the Father responded, finally establishing among the Caddo a mission named San Francisco de las Tejas--giving rise to the name of Texas.
Did the Lady in Blue really accomplish these great miracles?
The King of Spain, Phillip IV, for one, believed so. He exchanged some 600 letters with María de Agreda while the hierarchy of the Franciscans also came to believe it, after years of exhaustive research.
Truth or not, belief in the story brought a multitude of Indians of Texas into the Christian faith.
It furthermore, motivated the Spanish to pioneer a major road called the Bahia Trail to East Texas through the heart of our area.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.
