Hello, Home Sweet Huntsville!
For those of you that do not know me, I am Brenda Poe, the newest Editor of the Huntsville Item.
While that statement sounds strange to me, I realize that not all of you know my background or where I came from. You may not know that my passion has always been storytelling, no matter what job I was doing. So let me introduce myself.
I am a woman of many coats, a lover of knowledge and education, a passionate writer, and a dedicated mother of three and grandmother of twin girls. My background starts in Breckenridge, Texas not Colorado. I grew up the oldest and only daughter of my single mother, who was an English and French teacher in her glory days. I have two younger brothers that I am fiercely proud of, and who taught me how to fight hard and defend myself. My childhood was spent in Breckenridge, where I was surrounded by a loving family including my grandmother who was a banker and my uncle who is an educated Aggie and oil man.
I look back fondly on my childhood that included another uncle that served and gave his life to his country. I remember shopping for back-to-school and Christmas out of a Sears catalog because their were no big box stores in our area.
By the age of 11, the Texas teaching scene had become very slanted to English/Spanish curriculum and my mother struggled to find a district that would employee her with her secondary language. That meant, I moved around Texas quite a bit until my teens - Bryson, McCauley, Breckenridge again, and back to West Texas in Sylvester, where I graduated from Roby High School in 1995 (oh that dates me).
I graduated in a class of 18 - nine boys and nine girls. I attended Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater, mostly because my family could not afford to send me to the University of Colorado where I was offered a partial scholarship in Biology. I guess this is as good a point as any to mention that I am a complete nerd! Numbers, equations, chemicals and all that fascinates me.
But I knew then that computers were the future and enrolled in Computer Science. But I quickly discovered that computers only do what they are told to do and there was no passion for programming and html code. I accepted a job at the Sweetwater Reporter as the Lifestyles Editor and found my passion. I love telling people’s stories, taking the photo that captures the moment, and designing newspaper pages.
I covered feature stories and wrote hard news pieces. I chased sirens and wrote engagement and wedding announcements. I processed film in a dark room and used wax machines to paste up my pages.
I fell in love with newspaper. But life. I found myself at the Brownwood Bulletin, doing all those fabulous things I loved. I perfected my skills, which included launching the first website for the Bulletin and winning a first place in the Texas Associated Press division for our online edition. Remember, nerd with major computer skills.
Then life again. I found myself in Lompoc, Calif., working for the Lompoc Record. Lifestyles Editor making advancements on websites, sharpening my skills with special sections and magazines - from writing to designing. I watched rockets launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, visited the legendary Lompoc Federal Prison, and walked in the Spanish missions that gave you chill bumps.
But life happened again and I ran back to Texas when milk was $5 a gallon in 2001, finding myself in the Corpus Christi area of Alice, Texas. Newspapers took a nose dive at that time, furloughing employees to find ways to save money. Webmaster was an easy job to eliminate. I tried my hand at running a newspaper independently with a friend and the economics where as hard as they said. But I worked tirelessly and won several awards for my work with the Texas Community Newspaper Association.
But life! After returning to Brownwood, then to Greenville, I landed in Huntsville almost nine years ago. I chose then to try something different. I found that at the Huntsville Public Library. I mean what story teller doesn’t love a good book?! I quickly moved up from Circulation to Cataloger. I ran story times when there was no one to do the job. I helped plan and execute the 50th anniversary of the Library, garnering the attention of the City Secretary Lee Woodward. Needless to say, I worked for the City of Huntsville in several capacities until 2021. Then I moved to Llano, Texas, to also be the City Secretary there and found that after a year of driving four hours to see my family and friends, I wanted to be in Huntsville. It is my home!
But life! Here I am, back home with my friends and family. With an even deeper love for story telling. My goal as your Editor is to “Tell the Story” of this amazing community that has been lost and forgotten for some time. My choices in storytelling are based on my long history in newspaper and more recent experience in government. I am listening, Huntsville. I am here. I will tell the story. What is your story?
Brenda Poe is the Editor of the Huntsville Item. She can be reached at editor@itemonline.com or by calling 936-295-5407. With over 25 years of newspaper and writing experience, her columns will be featured in the Weekend edition of the Item and can be found online at ItemOnline.com.
