In a matter of days our attention will once again focus on abortion. I was in college when the Roe decision issued and unaware of how that decision would affect our nation.
Over the last 50 years a ceaseless torrent of verbiage has rained on this nation over the abortion issue.
Sadly, I can neither add new insight to a resolution of the issue nor hope to quell the raging storm besetting us.
However, in the midst of this issue I have long observed both sides’ interest in issue victory overlook the pivoting and pitiful party who raises the very issue—a pregnant female.
Experience and common sense have shown that pregnancy is not reserved to womanhood. Whether caused by a lapse in judgment or worse; girls, young girls on the threshold of, or in, adolescence are thrust into the raging storm.
I am not personally entering this storm to debate the issue, but to focus a moment’s attention on that lone woman, or girl, regardless of income, race, religion, or even marital status, who alone has to ultimately decide whether to (1) bear the unborn and raise her child, (2) bear the unborn and place the child for adoption, or (3) abort the unborn.
Regardless of the choice she makes, regardless of whatever support, or lack of support, the unborn’s father, her family, friends, or community render, her choice is poignantly alone and lifelong. Alone she bears the consequences of that choice within a maelstrom of public dissension and judgment that does little to lighten her burden but provides political and fiscal capital to so many others.
I am a male—nature spared me from such decision but admittedly not an opinion.
Following college, I became a lawyer. I was so fortunate to have had a varied legal career. I once had a case where a father impregnated his 15-year old daughter. His wife, the daughter’s mother, never knew from either her husband or her daughter from whom her grandchild’s paternity arose. A lawyer colleague had a case where a mother, on each of her daughters’ 15th birthdays, would host a birthday party for and then arrange for the celebratory impregnation of each daughter so she could augment her welfare benefits.
I observed a common theme among putative fathers who, faced with paternity suits and the fiscal responsibility attendant to such actions, deny responsibility or even any presence at the conception—despite biology. The years in my profession provided me with a perspective that compelled personal circumspection and professional restraint. Having had a “front row” seat to the drama of human interactions very little surprises me now.
What emerged for me—and persists to this day—is a pity for each young girl or woman, regardless of motive or even decision, who finds herself compelled to choose. In expressing my pity for that pregnant female I have long ago discarded the cloak of righteousness many are only too willing to assume.
The abortion issue, having once escaped Pandora’s box, will never cease. Its political viability or moral considerations will not dissipate in debates, discussions, demonstrations, or national dissension.
Nevertheless, for just a moment, I wish to focus some semblance of compassion to that pregnant female that in some fashion might soften the raging storm that surrounds her—this member of our human family.
Jaime R. Román
Huntsville, Texas
