It has been said that “No-vember is a reminder to say “no” to the things, people, and places that steal your joy.” I have said it multiple times, there is no time like the present, to seize the moment with people and externally express your gratitude. Live in the moment and learn to be grateful due to the precarious times we are in. Whether it’s a romantic, platonic or professional relationship, demonstrating gratitude towards others motivates and strengthens our connections with each other.
During the second week of Early Voting, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, I received a surprise visit from Jo Ann Lawson, a Huntsville resident, with a freshly made batch of homemade snickerdoodle cookies. The spicy aroma saturated the election room foyer with tantalizing tongues and bulging eyes. I only shared one cookie, and the rest I kept for myself. Was I a little selfish? Absolutely! Jo Ann Lawson makes the best crispy snickerdoodles in town. Thank you Jo Ann, for listening and being on the right frequency. I appreciate you going the extra mile just for me. You touched the core of my heart and changed the trajectory of my day.
The celebratory holiday of Thanksgiving is next Thursday, and I’m anxious about spending quality time with my immediate family, cooking, eating, relaxing, and having fun with my three, adorable granddaughters. The heart of our modern day Thanksgiving meal is healthy conversation and tangible, good vibes. According to the Scriptures in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, in everything, we should learn to give thanks, for this is God’s will for all of us as his children. I make a concerted effort to practice this particular stature in my daily life. When we are grateful, it establishes a launching pad for more blessings to surround us.
As we talk about and experience the challenges we face as a family, city, state, and nation, in this day and age, we must learn to cross over the line and find the common threads that connect us together as Americans. Let us face the future together with hope and faith, and never forget our motto, “E Pluribus Unum”...Out of Many, One.
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator with more than thirty two years of experience. She is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
