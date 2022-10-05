Part One of Let’s Eat introduced the Rule of Seven as a way to encourage good eating habits in young children. Part Two described an alternative method of accomplishing the same goal and this week other eating behaviors that affect all families with children will be examined.
The essence of the Rule of Seven involved children merely tasting all foods served at least seven times. Be advised kids know how to turn a taste into a very small one, but a taste it must be. It was stated that kids could have one “hate food” they did not have to taste or eat and they should not be allowed to say the words, “I don’t like that” at the table. Also, discourage talking about food.
Children should be allowed to refuse food they don’t like, the only requirement would be that they taste it, no matter how tiny the taste. And no substitutes would be provided. One day at our table a great granddaughter was giving her food the stink eye and I said, “Oh I know what you want to say, just don’t say it” and we both laughed. Then she said, “If I was at supper here and I got a plate with some muddy sticks on it, could I say, ‘I don’t like that”? I thought the question rather clever and felt like laughing but I didn’t. I said, “Only after you tasted it, honey-bun”. Then we laughed.
Eating together as a family is not as commonly practiced as it once was. Studies show that except for special occasions, eating together as a family is becoming more and more infrequent. I consider not eating together with your kids once a day is an abdication of responsible parenting. It is right up there with not holding your kids accountable for their actions.
In the early morning, convenience stores have parking lots full of pick-up trucks whose occupants are young men of parenting age lined up to buy breakfast burritos or tacos on their way to work. Has the American family abandoned the kitchen stove? It is obvious breakfast is eaten on the fly, lunch is eaten at work or school and a family dinner may or may not be a normal occurrence. This break with tradition can weaken the family unit since sharing food at table is an age-old custom that strengthens it.
In the not too distant past, eating out in a restaurant with family in tow was a special treat for all, now restaurants are full of families on weekends and evenings and I keep wondering how the family budget can sustain the habit. However, even when gathered at a restaurant, electronic devices are usually in the hands of most family members who are watching or texting during their dinner hour. Oh horrors.
It was beginning to happen at our family gatherings until the saner heads among us put out an edict: All electronic devices are to be put away on arrival. After initial groans of protest all involved accepted the fact that it was really more fun without them and it resulted in a return to board games, ping pong or (surprise, surprise) talking. Our multi-generational family is sticking to this rule.
It was at the dinner table that our kids learned the art of discussion of ideas and opinions. They are all verbal, all have opinions on most subjects and a willingness to justify viewpoints. Admittedly sometimes we were tempted to say, “Oh be quiet”. But we didn’t or I think we didn’t.
Child-friendly restaurants should be patronized until children are old enough to know how to behave when eating out in public. Eating in a restaurant can be a special event for some people and to have noisy disruptive children in close proximity during those times can spoil the occasion.
Our kids are senior citizens now, my grandkids are middle-aged and my great grandkids are in college, high school and grade school this makes me having experienced countless discussions on countless topics at our family dinner table. But it had the bonus effect of creating a general curiosity regarding current or historical topics which in turn stimulated the desire to read. I am always amazed to find out my kids occasionally know more about some things than I do, an adjustment I am required to make and a blessings for which I must remember to be thankful. Bon appetit!
M Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.