The English language has always been a source of fascination to me and it furnishes such richness in descriptive speaking and writing. Most people have their share of trouble with it, especially those who strive to master it as adults. Kids seem to have no problem with a language that can come up with saying “noses will run and feet can smell” or that “people will recite in a play and play at a recital”. Or that there is no egg in eggplant, ham in hamburger, apple or pine in pineapple or that a guinea pig is neither from Guinea, nor is it a pig.*
My love for reading began very early and as a reader matures their ability to recall events, facts and minutiae can be mistaken for a high IQ. I am well read and have a good memory but was not known as the “smart sister” among my siblings. Let’s face it, English is a language mish-mash and I feel a special love for writing and speaking it.
A wordsmith is defined as someone skilled in the use of words. I may be one of those but have a checkered past in that regard. To a wordsmith, pleasure is realized in the use and application of words, but words can also provide frustration and embarrassment.
Always a prodigious reader, as a child I often read books containing terminology not in my family’s vocabulary. In my mind’s spelling eye, the word melancholy would be pronounced “mel-lenk’-olee” and I fully understood its meaning but not how it was pronounced. On the Midwestern farm where I grew up no one was “mel-lenk’-olee”, we were ticked off, pooped out or in the dumps.
In a conversation with friends during my early high school years, I used it and some smart aleck said “What’s “mel-lenk’-olee”? “It means sad and depressed, you silly!” I said. Needless to say, my friends had a great laugh at my expense and the conversation that followed made me wish I were somewhere else and not where I was. Luckily my friends were the real kind and they didn’t rub my nose in it thereafter.
There was a time when I enjoyed novels and stories about cowboys and ranch romances. The word mesquite figured prominently because the cowboys were always riding off among it into the “mess-qwight” covered plains. We don’t have mesquite in South Dakota.
On our honeymoon trip to Texas I asked my darling new husband to point out a “mes-qwight” tree. Aw there it was again. That was almost as bad as when I asked about “ta-mails’” in a Mexican restaurant or when traveling through central Texas I said, “we will be coming into “Waw-ko” soon.” One could have called me provincial and naïve and they would have been right. Luckily, I had enough self-esteem to find these word stumbles humorous.
But it didn’t end there for at the age of 35 or thereabouts, I was in polite company and used the word misled, but it came from my lips as “missilled” that is how my mouth spoke what my eyes saw. A dear smart-mouth friend said, “Tell me about that word “missilled, Marge!”
I said something like, “It means having a wrong idea or impression about something or someone. M-I-S L-E-D, you know that, Bill.” He gave me a hug and said, something to the effect that people who grew up in places like South Dakota had developmental challenges once they crossed the border. I considered it was something learned that day since I had the credo all my life to learn something new each and every day.
It had been decades and several books later since I had experienced one of those word fiascos. But it happened just this last December as a result of one of my columns in The Item when I referred to “A-track” cassettes, not only once but twice. One of my readers gently and diplomatically told me in an e-mail that it was an 8-track, not an A-track, and why it was thus named. I had a good laugh at my expense; since I had always referred to them as A-tracks, which as must be admitted sounds a lot like 8-tracks. And the day I learned about 8-track cassettes was the only new thing I learned that day.
My love for words has not waned, and I will continue to use them to express how I feel and think. And if my eyes, mind, heart and mouth get them mixed up occasionally, so be it. We need to laugh every day to stay emotionally healthy and if we don’t laugh at ourselves occasionally, when we grow old, we won’t laugh at all!
