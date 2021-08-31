On being a friend to your child

Don’t. It sounds good, but it doesn’t work and here’s why. Decades ago, theorists offered the misguided advice that parents be a friend to their children. As a theory, it has not withstood the test of time. Respect for authority, in general, went bye-bye. Unless parents maintain the role of leader, advisor, teacher and caregiver, children will not respect their parents, teachers or any other figure of authority. When a parent becomes the child’s good buddy, parental influence is no more meaningful than that of a friend.
What happens when friends disagree? There are arguments, fights, unresolved disagreements and ultimately the severing of any respect for the friend’s opinion. Too much time is spent bargaining, justifying and arguing, but of course, that is what friends do when there is disagreement. If you have placed yourself in the position of friend to your child, the result will be the same.
Playing the role of friend to a preschooler may work reasonably well for a time, then in the pre-teen and teen years break down totally into a “my opinion is as valuable as yours” contest of wills. As a friend, can you disapprove of inappropriate clothing or speech, putting a ring in the tongue, tattooing a snake around the belly button when “everyone” is doing it?
Can a parent-friend successfully influence a twelve-year-old daughter who wants to have a car date with a sixteen-year-old boy? Where will your authority be when your fourteen-year-old son wants the experience of a “real” (his words) relationship with his girlfriend? You will have the credibility of a friend, not the authority of a parent in these situations. You have given your child carte blanche to make bad decisions, ruin his life and the lives of others when you choose the role of friend over that of parent.
Think of children as adults-in-training.
Maintaining parental control over children is difficult and challenging. The pay-off is sometimes long in coming. Holding firm to convictions of right and wrong and maintaining established family standards of behavior will result in a child’s ability to make good decisions and become an independent, law-abiding, responsible adults.
My children were adults before they admitted that in spite of their ongoing youthful protests, they were grateful for the rules set down for their behavior and activities. Held to a family standard, they felt safe and admitted feeling a bit sorry for the kids whose parents provided no rules at all.
Our kids were told to blame their “fuddy-duddy parents” if they could not get permission for some activity or action. This provided a face-saving way for them to say “no” to their peers.
Children want a grown-up for a mom or dad. Truth be known, they do not want you talking like they talk, wearing clothes like they wear or acting like they act. When children grow up and become parents themselves, a type of special relationship may develop that comes very close to friendship. If you are a family in which this has happened, it is truly meaningful and wonderful. You can be thankful for it and your children will thank you for making it possible. When you are old, that loving respect will be there for you as long as you live. A parent’s dream come true.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
