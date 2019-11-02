October real estate trends and why you should make Huntsville your permanent home

There were less home sales in October of this year as compared to October of 2018. In 2018, thirteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $306,059.00, while forty-three single-family homes sold for an average price of $196,735.00.
In October of 2019, only nine country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $298,413.00. A lower number of thirty-two single-family homes sold for a higher average price of $203,447.00.
Since, we are in the throws of fall festival season and cruising into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, people are shifting their focus to large gatherings and shopping. The typical trend is that homes in the Huntsville area sell more quickly and for the most money in the Spring time. January is the best time of year to have your home ready to sell.
The culture of Huntsville is unique. The servitude prevalent in Huntsville’s culture is not seen anywhere else in America. You could say that Houston and Texas have some of the kindness and generosity found in Huntsville. But the average Huntsvillian’s love of people far exceeds citizens of other communities.
The majority of of our community serves their neighbors in one way or another, whether it be through their church, a food bank, serving on a local board, volunteering to make other’s lives better, making blankets, pillowcases or rugs to comfort those in need, making ceramic bowls and gallons of soup for a fundraiser to raise money for seniors who need meals delivered to their homes and so much more.
I recently found out about a ministry I didn’t even know existed in Huntsville. I knew about Toys for Tots and the multiple school supply drives, the Angel Tree and lists of foster kids or homeless children who need their basic necessities donated. I was not aware that the Santa’s Helpers event at Wesley United Methodist Church provides toys to almost 500 children each year and allows their parents the dignity of shopping for free and even helps them wrap the presents to provide a typical Christmas experience to their families.
I’m sure there are many more endeavors I am not aware of in Huntsville, but I do know that we are so fortunate to live in a place where there are so many giving hearts and nobody wants to see their neighbor go without.
If anyone ever tells you they are considering moving to Huntsville, let them know what a generous community of caring people that we have here and welcome them to their new home.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
