October market update

Real Estate is still booming in Huntsville, Texas. Compared to this time last year, home prices have risen substantially and many more homes were sold in October of 2020 than in October of 2019.
In October of 2019, ten country homes and acreages sold in the Huntsville area for an average price of $270,572.00. Over 30% more country homes and acreages sold in October of 2020. Fifteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $425,501.00.
Single family home sales also increased in October of 2020 over the sales in 2019. In October of 2019, thirty-five single family homes sold for an average price of $203,349.00. Forty-three single family homes sold in October of 2020 for an average price of $243,850.00.
Homes are selling for substantially more in Huntsville than they did last year. Housing inventory is low and more builders have arrived in Huntsville to fill the housing need. The next large subdivision that is getting ready to provide homes starting at 1,300 square feet and going all the way up to 2,600 square feet is Hunters Creek by Legend Homes.
The new subdivision is located on Hwy 75 North, just across from the Sam Houston State University goat farm. There are so many new and exciting things happening in Huntsville. I urge you to go to the city’s development website to find out more about future plans for Huntsville. https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/881/Economic-Development
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
