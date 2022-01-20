While Republican-dominated legislatures are considering legislation to make it tougher to vote, or have done so, as Texas has, Democrats are charging that they are undermining democracy itself – big-time. The right to vote is key to a democratic system.
Through a combination of laws passed by those legislatures, or in the works, there is an apparent Republican move to place hurdles in the voting process state by state – making it more difficult to register to vote, or get a ballot to vote by mail – even down to the hours that polls can be open for voting -- and how many drop boxes for ballots will be placed around town – particularly in minority areas.
And then, there’s gerrymandering: the process in which the party in power in a state, during this year of re-drawing congressional and legislative districts following the once-a-decade federal census, can be manipulated to further enhance the power of those who already have it.
One person who is becoming increasingly vocal on the subject is former Democratic President Barack Obama, who has been relatively quiett in the five years since he left the White House. He did, however, have high on his post-presidency agenda to do everything he could to stamp out partisan gerrymandering.
And since former Republican Donald Trump insists he beat Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, despite all the facts and court decisions that Biden won, Trump has continued to have a big toehold with Republican voters.
“Although initially rejected by many Republicans, those claims continued to be amplified by conservative media outlets,” Obama wrote in a recent newspaper column, “and have since been embraced by a sizable portion of Republican voters – not to mention GOP elected officials who do, or at least should, know better.
“Meanwhile, state legislators in 49 states have introduced more than 400 bills designed to suppress votes,” Obama continued.
“Some of these bills we’ve seen before: legislation that would discourage voters, including racial minorities, low-income voters and young people, from casting a ballot. Others aim to treat certain polling locations differently, creating one set of rules for voting in cities and another set for people living in more conservative, rural areas.
“We’re also seeing more aggressive attempts to gerrymander congressional districts,” Obama wrote. “Gerrymandering, which essentially allows politicians to choose their voters instead of the other way around, isn’t new – and both parties have engaged in it.
“But what we’re seeing now are far more aggressive and precise efforts on the part of Republican legislatures to tilt the playing field in their favor,” Obama continued. “In states that have approved new congressional maps, there are now 15 fewer competitive districts than there were before. Fewer competitive districts increases partisanship, since candidates who only have to appeal to primary voters have no incentive to compromise or move to the center.”
There are bills pending that essentially would reinstate the provisions of the Voting Rights Act that President Lyndon Johnson pushed through congress in 1965, but that the Supreme Court gutted in 2013 in Shelby County v. Holder.
The Court dropped the provision that required states with a history of racial discrimination to have any changes in voting laws or districts to be “pre-cleared” by the U.S. Department of Justice, or a three-judge federal court in Washington, D.C., before they could take effect.
If the “Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act” package legislation were to pass the Senate – it has already passed the House – that would clear the way to reinstate the pre-clearance requirement, and outlaw gerrymandering in states.
But the bill has been on hold because even though the Senate is divided evenly -- 50-50 -- between Democrats and Republicans, Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris is the Senate’s presiding officer, and could break the tie.
But two Democratic senators – Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – have continued resistant to going along with the effort to break an expected Republican filibuster to block the deal.
And there it stands, for now – as this is being written.
There are some glimmers of hope for the Democrats. One is that the Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out a gerrymandered congressional map for that state, which has a law against gerrymandering. Another is that in Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice has already filed suit challenging the new congressional redistricting map.
So, basically, it’s up in the air. We’ll have to wait and see how this works out in the Congress and the courts.
But it’s pretty reasonable to think that whatever happens, while it may make some people happy, it is also going to leave a considerable number of people extremely irritated.
