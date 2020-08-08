A crucial moment has arrived for Walker County residents. Their response could save lives and limit serious illness.
New cases of COVID-19 are just starting to slow down locally, after surging for over a month — making Walker County one of the top hotspots per capita in the country. In just a few weeks nearly 20,000 students will be returning to Huntsville as classes begin at Sam Houston State University.
The state shut down nonessential entities in March to prevent the spread of the contagious virus, which has no cure or consistent treatment yet and has claimed at least 160,000 American lives in half a year. Texas’ shutdown included its schools and colleges.
Governor Greg Abbott began a phased reopening of the state's businesses and services on April 27. That plan was paused last month because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The surge hit the Walker County community a bit later than other Texas cities, but it is now here, nonetheless.
As of Friday, Walker County has had nearly 1,200 community cases since March. Nearly half of those have occurred over the past month.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the county currently has 38.66 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents, which includes both offenders and community members. The positivity rate in Texas also continues to grow, with the state reaching a near-high of 17.05% this week.
The numbers clearly show that now is not the time to relax. Laxed health practices could yield another surge throughout the community, which could be even greater as tens of thousands of young people, teachers, administrators, professors, maintenance and support staffers begin congregating. Schools and colleges are crafting plans with firm guidelines for safe practices by everyone in their facilities. Still, those students, educators and employees will be coming in and out of those buildings from a community that is either being careful or nonchalant.
Nonchalance allows the coronavirus to spread.
Walker Countians can rise to the challenge. Mask up, scrub up and socially distance. It can spare others, young and old, a lot of heartache.
