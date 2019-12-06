November market updated and millennials

Real estate sales are still going strong in the Huntsville area. Single-Family Homes Sales and Country Homes and Acreage Sales have increased substantially in price and number of units sold, since November of last year.
In November of 2018, twelve country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $208,843.00. In November of 2019, thirteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $446,169.00.
Single-Family Homes had a much larger increase in number of homes sold. In November of 2018, twenty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $177,160.00. In November of 2019, thirty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $191,650.00.
2019 has been a prime year for real estate sales with perfect market conditions. Low interest mortgage rates and high employment rates have created a high demand for homes. This has allowed sellers to make a hefty profit and move-up in house by purchasing larger, more expensive homes.
According to Forbes magazine, these conditions will likely continue in 2020.
Mortgages may even drop lower and many homeowners will choose to refinance. Home prices are expected to rise even more in price than the 2019 price increases. The problem is still predicted to be a shortage of starter homes available.
As prices rise, more homeowners are staying in their current homes longer. From an average of 8 years in 2010 to an average of 13 years in 2019.
Aly J. Yale explained in her article, “Expert Predictions for Mortgage Rates, Home Prices, Tech & More.”
“As home prices skyrocket, cash-strapped Millennials are looking toward more affordable places to put down roots--namely smaller, suburban towns on the outskirts of major metros.
The trend has led to an uptick in “Hipsturbia” communities--live-work-play neighborhoods that blend the safety and affordability of the suburbs with the transit, walkability and 24-hour amenities of big cities.”
Although Huntsville does not offer the 24-hour amenities of metropolitan areas, we can be appealing to Millenials with a hip vibe including a thriving Downtown area, parks, share ride scooters, and providing safe ways to ride bikes and walking trails throughout our community.
As Millennials settle down and have children they will spend more time taking their children to various club sports, birthday parties and more.
One of the highest demands we have in Huntsville right now are places to entertain children and hold birthday parties. With places like the American Flip Factory, Kids Spot, Double Dave’s and more, we are on the right track. Be sure to support these local businesses offering these opportunities and consider starting your own business to serve the needs of Huntsville.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
