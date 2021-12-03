November 2021 real estate market update

While the holiday season slows down life in Huntsville. Homes that are being listed for sale are selling quickly. Houses in the $200,000 or less price range are popping up for sale and buyers are waiting in the wings to submit competitive offers. Multiple offer situations are still happening even now as people celebrate with loved ones and complete their Christmas shopping.
Another interesting trend is the residential investor market is hot right now. Multi-family rental units and duplexes are being purchased by investors from California to Houston. Multiple offer situations are typical in this sector as well. Investors are also purchasing affordable single-family homes and turning them into rentals because of the strong rental market in Huntsville.
Let’s take a look at November 2021 homes sales in Huntsville. A large number of homes sold in November. 48 single family homes sold for an average price of $253,634. While twelve country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $666,758.
In November of 2020, 37 single family homes sold for an average price of $236,122. Nineteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $385,881.
The inventory of homes has become larger due to the subdivision builders and other home builders purchasing lots and selling new homes in the Huntsville area. People are taking advantage of this new building and many more single family homes are being sold in Huntsville.
