Not your average dad

Can anyone identify your father from an old photo when he was younger in his hay-day? Of course you can! He’s your dad. I can recognize my father, basically, from any photo, because I look just like him. My dad would be standing vertical with squared shoulders, on the 2nd or 3rd row, with a huge smile, teeth shining like the Star of David, and shoes polished and shined like a freshly painted Ferrari. Oh yes, that’s my dad, deceased, but alive in my heart and memories.
My father, Cornelius See, was the wisest man I ever knew, loved and embraced. There were 3 simple lessons daddy taught his children that reverberate in my soul to this day:
Accept Jesus Christ as your Savior early in life without hesitation. You will need Him in your everyday living.
By all means, you must get an education. And for him, that meant attending college whether you graduated or not.
We were required to give our tithes to the Church, first, then save the rest of our minute fortune.
As we celebrate Father’s Day on this coming Sunday, I want to encourage every father; rather you’re old or young, regardless of your race or ethnicity, to seek the Lord God while he may be found, and call on him while he is near to you this season. God is only a whisper or a prayer away, waiting to engage and commune with you regarding the inexplicable plans he has for your life and your family. Do it today dads and you will never regret it.
Fathers, be cognizant that your presence is pivotal in the lives of your children. When you became a man, you had to put away childish things and pick up responsibility. Let nothing dismantle your manhood or connection with your children. Don’t throw down your cape during adversity. Be the super hero for your son or daughter until you leave this world. After all, your love is deep, strong, and steady, even when you’re right or wrong. Nothing can be compared to the joy you bring to your family.
Hold on tight to your family during this turbulent time in our country. We need you, love you and depend upon your presence, ingenuity, wit and wisdom. Dads, undoubtedly, we desire you to be your best, physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially. As a youngster might say, “my dad is dope.”
From the nucleus of my heart to all dads from the four corners of the universe, have a marvelous day with your children. To my husband with a sweet ‘honey do’ and father of the year, Phillip Tyson, Happy Father’s Day to you with love!
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years; 14 years of experience as an intermediate P.E teacher and 18 years as an intermediate and secondary school counselor. She is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.