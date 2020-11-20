Not sure you can purchase a home?

Many people are under the impression that it is difficult to purchase a home, so they choose to rent instead. When you rent, you are paying the mortgage, property taxes, maintenance and repairs for the home you are living in and to the advantage of the owner.
The reason why people rent out single-family homes is because they are a good investment for the future and they are a great way to create an instant profit.
If you are unsure that you can afford a home, now is the time to take a deeper look into whether you really can or not. The best way to determine if you are ready to purchase a home is to speak with a loan officer who works with home loans. A mortgage broker has the most loan options available and is easy to get in contact with. They also have online applications which take a few minutes to fill out and most loan officers will get you an answer about whether you can get approved for a home loan or not within a day or two.
Your job as a home loan applicant is to provide all of the requested information as quickly as possible. This may include past tax forms, recent pay stubs, bank statements and identification forms. Your proactive participation is required for the loan office to get you pre-qualified.
The best way to find a competent loan officer is to find a full-time professional Realtor to guide you through the entire process. Your Realtor will have a preferred lender who they have an established relationship with and that your Realtor trusts. This loan officer will be able to easily communicate with you and your Realtor to make the purchase process as smooth as possible from start to finish.
Don’t wait until after the holidays to begin the loan application process. Home loan interest rates are at an all time low right now. I hope you enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving with your loved ones.
