Nobody wears a Santa hat after Christmas

It has always been my special pleasure to wear a halo or a Santa Claus hat around the house starting early in December when I put up the Christmas tree and decorate my home. A halo makes me feel angelic in spite of knowing I am not. In addition to the halo there are many different styles of Santa hats in my collection that help me maintain the Christmas spirit, and switching them out as the season progresses is fun.
The excitement of Christmas is in the anticipation; the anticipation of giving and receiving gifts, a holdover from a childhood when it was the only time we received them. And there is the anticipation of parties and occasions that justify wearing clothes that sparkle and glitter. Of course we know the Reason for the Season is the birth of Jesus, but I suspect few dwell on it except when in the sanctuary of a church.
The shocking part of the holiday is when the day after Christmas arrives it is SO OVER! It would never occur to me to wear a halo or a Santa hat after the 25th of December. Why must that be? In fact, by the time the 26th arrives I wrestle with the burning desire to take down every single decoration that festoons my house. My church leaves the sanctuary tree up until Epiphany*, on or about the 6th of January. Not me. Planning “take down” begins on the evening of Christmas Day. It is over. Done. Lovely as it was, it is history!
By New Year’s Day the Santa hats and haloes are boxed and ready for transfer to storage. Putting either one on my head at that point in time is not an option. When it’s over it’s over and it is time to begin thinking about Valentine’s Day and my beautifully decorated Irish top hat that will be unboxed and displayed in March. I would wear it about the house but it weighs about the same as the Queen of England’s royal crown which weighs 2.3 pounds. Much too heavy to tote about on me noggin, Begorrah!
That is the way with most events…it is always in the anticipation of happy times. It is probably a good thing or we would be in a constant state of expectation which could be tiring.
This year my tree went from 7 to 4 feet in height but resting in a beautiful red sleigh it is a lovely sight. “Only Daughter” arrived early in the month and worked her magic in decorating my apartment which resulted in being asked that it be included it in our Christmas “tour of homes” this year. The entire complex is a thing of beauty here and with all the activities going on there is no excuse for not having the Christmas spirit. Several schools and church choirs have opted to serenade us with Christmas carols, followed by many hugs and a personal Feliz Navidad. It all started with our official tree lighting ceremony on the 6th of December when our in-house choir sang. That turned out very well. We sounded like squawking parrots in rehearsal but like a Mormon Tabernacle Choir Lite during our performance. It must have been Divine intervention. Have been on a Christmas high ever since. Hoping it holds through New Year’s Day.
To my readers: HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR!
*The meaning of epiphany is the celebration of the Magi deeming the Christ Child as the Son of God and savior of mankind. The Eastern churches have different interpretations of epiphany, but the word comes from the Greek word meaning a “manifestation” or a “striking appearance.”

Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be contacted at nfladow@gmail.com.
