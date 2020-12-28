No one wears a Santa hat after Christmas

It has always been my special pleasure to wear a halo or a Santa Claus hat around the house starting early in December when I put up the Christmas tree and decorate my home in preparation for my annual Christmas reception, held on the first Thursday of December.. This year would have been the 16th consecutive year to hold this event. It didn’t happen.
The haloes were created years ago by my husband and he made several to be shared with others. Wearing a halo makes me feel angelic, even though I am not. My neighbors may wonder at the sight, but so what? A Santa hat helps me maintain the Christmas spirit, as well.
The excitement of Christmas is in the anticipation: Anticipation of gifts, a holdover from childhood when it was the only time we received them and knowing that there will be parties and occasions that justify wearing clothes that sparkle and glitter. Of course we know the Reason for the Season is the birth of Christ, but I suspect few dwell on it except when in the sanctuary of a church.
The shocking thing: it is SO OVER when the day after Christmas arrives. Why must that be? In fact, by the time the 26th arrives I have had to wrestle with the burning desire to take down every single decoration that festoons my home. We Lutherans, traditionally, are to leave the tree up until Epiphany*, on or about the 6th of January. Not me. I start planning take down on the morning of 26th. Lovely as it was, it is history and I would not even consider putting either a halo or a Santa hat on my head at this point in time. When it’s over it’s over. This is the way with most events…it is the anticipation that provides the pleasure.
This Christmas my hats and haloes never left my storage area, and boxing the home décor was not a problem or even necessary. Why? I have been in lockdown or a modified version of it for eight months. Until this month I could not get close enough to touch or hug any member of my family. The Christmas spirit eluded me.
On Christmas Eve we all met at my daughter’s lovely home and it was an outside event except when the gifts were opened. It was 40 degrees but the sheltered patio was comfortable and no one admitted to being cold and most wore no coats. It was beautiful and it was as safe, Covid-wise, as was possible and it was a wonderful Christmas. On Christmas Eve, at last, the Christmas spirit descended upon me. Better late than never.
This is no attempt at drama or criticism, for our Management here has done a masterful job of keeping us all safe and for that we feel gratitude. But people by nature need interaction with their families, peers and friends and when deprived of these needs by circumstances beyond their control, things appear differently. Attitude and state of mind changes.
Here in my hidey-hole, albeit a spacious one, it is tempting to stare at the walls, but instead, I write my columns, teach a hand weights class and will start my second Bible Study after the New Year. Deprivation of the usual and traditional still exists, we continue to wonder if it will ever pass and pray that it does. I must admit that the above activities have kept me from going Coo-Coo. I am not saying it won’t happen later.
People reacted differently to this Christmas Season. Few greeting cards were sent, but many telephone calls from nieces and nephews were received. More store gift cards were given, which may be a good thing. There was less congregating with families but more Zoom meetings. Less travel, less of most activities that are traditionally a part of Christmas. Let this be a message!
As a nation we have strayed from the meaning, heart and soul of who we are as a people and the documents created to protect us into the future. Historically, free people have a serious problem remembering the blessings freedom bestows and become poor stewards in protecting it.
Let us use our present situation as a wake-up call to focus on preserving our nation in freedom and Godliness. Stand for what we know is right, refuse to accept what is wrong and thank the Lord for the blessings that remain, with the hope that the year 2021 will be a year of renewal of faith in who we are citizens of the nation that offers freedom as an entitlement.
Happy and a Blessed New Year to you all.
*The meaning of epiphany is the celebration of the Magi deeming the Christ Child as the Son of God and savior of mankind. The Eastern churches have different interpretations of epiphany, but the word comes from the Greek word meaning a “manifestation” or a “striking appearance”.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
