New York Times, coronavirus and the Christian question

On March 27, Katherine Stewart, author of The Power Worshippers Inside: The Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalists, published a column in the New York Times entitled “The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science is crippling our Coronavirus Response.”
While feigning an objective analysis of US Policy addressing the pandemic, its true intention lay in vilifying Christianity and the Trump administration. While claiming Christianity denies science, bashes government and centers on “privatized” loyalties, the column reveals a misunderstanding of Biblical Reasoning.
Let’s address these three pivotal points in order.
The founding fathers of both the US and Texas, for instance Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin, all called, explicitly, for a political culture based on “Intelligence and Virtue” in a Christian context. Such scriptural refences as “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Knowledge” (Prov. 1:7) and the Biblical call for, in order, “Wisdom, Righteousness, judgement and equity” (Prob.1:3) set the stage for a Rational Context. Jesus, Himself, referenced this in His statement, “Do not judge according to appearance, but judge righteous judgement” (John 7:24), meaning a reference point of the absolute good Transcendent God. This is the very essence of rational thought, thesis-antithesis.
Today, the science of secular modernism focuses on empiricism, without a sacred reference point. By definition, empiricism holds that all knowledge comes from the senses. The problem here is that this definition is self-refuting, for it cannot be proven empirically. This effort at inductive reasoning is, for sure, held subject to a deductive review, along perceived classical lines. However, the analysis yet deals solely with the purview of natural man, released from God, as reference point, hence non classical.
Once entering the world of post-modern thought, the focus shifts to intuition, as in each has his/her own truth. This is a glorification of irrationality as its essence. Herein lies also a critique to Katherine’s argument that Christians ignore facts in lieu of “fealty to a cause”. On the contrary, it is post- modernist, in their anathema to objectivity, who equate facts with one’s feelings.
Likewise, Katherine shows ignorance of Holy Scripture in charging Christianity with a link toward anarchy, a fear of government. On the contrary, the Bible reference is man as a fallen creature from the Garden of Eden, hence without government a propensity to anarchy. See for example, Romans 13: 1-7 and I Peter2:13-15.
The classic Christian concept of government could be properly described, economically, as “Government Directed Free Enterprise.” Here the government seeks, through fiscal policy, to generate an environment conducive to free enterprise, with policies of limiting regulations and such. Christian policy centers, as already stated, on a culture centered on Intelligence and virtue.
Katherine’s third pivotal point claims Christians seek loyalty to Trump as strictly a heroic personality. On the contrary, many are the Biblical examples of the Lord choosing the nominally meekest to rule. The primary example is David, the once lowly shepherd, chosen to be the great King.
Finally, Katherine maneuvers the Christian anti- abortion stance to identify with a “party of death” with pro-choice adherents the “party of life”. As such, implied is the un scientific rationale of the unborn as non-persons.
Katherine Stewart and the New York Times, confusion personified.
Robin Montgomery is the former chairman for the Walker County Historical Commission.
