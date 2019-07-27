New podcast 'Item Insider' gives listeners a peak behind the curtain

Let’s face it: Today’s fast-paced sports cycle is ever-changing. That’s why The Huntsville Item has launched a new podcast, “Item Insider,” to give that extra insight into Huntsville area sports scene.
“Item Insider” will dive into a different subject each week to provide a little inside knowledge on your favorite area teams. In every episode, host Josh Criswell will sit down with a coach, player or fellow media members to give insight on these teams, as well as other stories behind the scenes. While the focus will be on Sam Houston State and area preps, the show will also feature discussions on major stories in pro and college athletics.
Don’t worry if you aren’t up to speed on everything happening around a particular team — this podcast is for everyone. “Item Insider” aims to both inform those who haven’t had time to catch up, and offer a deeper dive into topics our readers are passionate about.
We released our first official episode on Friday, which features an exclusive conversation with Huntsville head football coach Rodney Southern. The episode also includes interviews with Port Arthur News sports editor I.C. Murrell and KAGS TV sports reporter Mike Lucas, who provide insight on the Hornets’ upcoming opponents.
A teaser episode, recorded at Southland Conference Football Media Day, has also been released.
How to listen
You can listen to every episode at itemonline.com/pods, which also features information on how to download, listen and subscribe on a variety of apps and platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.