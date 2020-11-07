Native American Heritage Month and Walker County

In November 1990, President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution declaring November as “National American Indian Heritage Month,” later changed to “National Native American Heritage Month.” In celebration, let’s survey the historical Native American presence in Walker County.
For starters, there was once a Cherokee village on the site of present Huntsville while to the northeast, nearer the Trinity, roamed branches of the Caddo, a tribe native to the area further east, across the river. From the northwest intermittently came the Tonkawa and the ever-present Comanches.
From the southwest, at times making an appearance, was a special and frightening breed, the cannibalistic Karankawa’s. One should do well never to get on the wrong side of this tribe. Upon tying a victim to a post before a fire, designated women were charged with eating the victim’s flesh, a little at a time, even as that victim watched, helplessly.
Another tribe to the south, near the present Woodlands, occasionally making an appearance in this area was the Orquoquisac. A shipwrecked French sailor, Simars de Bellisle, captive of the Orquoquisac in the early 1700s, made note of their “wailing greetings.” Bellisle stated, “When morning came, they made me embark with them and they took me to the shore . . .When I arrived there, I heard these people. . . yell frightfully, making me tremble.” He added that “their custom was to yell as well for good as for bad news.”
Later, groups of the Alabama, Coushatta and Kickapoo would pass through, camping along the way as they embraced journeys to the open lands of the West for periodic buffalo hunts. These would come through on old contraband trails from the days of the Spanish explorers later known as Coushatta Traces. Recently signs of more permanent Coushatta villages have been discovered. The Coushatta were of immense help to the Texans during the “Run- Away- Strap” of 1836.
While all these tribes were here on an occasional basis, the one most endemically associated with our area and history was the Bidai (Bee Dye). This tribe is also the most intriguing, for history records that it was perhaps the oldest tribe of the whole state of Texas. Though studied at length, the origin of the language is yet a mystery to scholars.
In their prime, the Bidai even claimed to be the sovereigns of all of Texas. They claimed all the buffalo and deer in the state. It is on record, from the Caddo themselves, that the Bidai were the builders of the great Caddo Mounds of East Texas. This data stems from the dairy of Mexican General Manuel de Mier y Terran who led an official expedition to Texas in 1828.
Enchanting must have been the cultural atmosphere of Native Americans greeting Huntsville’s founder, Pleasant Gray, when he established his trading post in the 1830s.

Dr. Robin Montgomery is the author of Indians and Pioneers of Original Montgomery County.
