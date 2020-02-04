My daddy's hand

My daddy’s right hand resembled the pincher end of a slip joint pliers. On the end of his right arm he had only a thumb and a pinkie finger but both were of equal size and very strong. One had the barest nub of a remaining fingernail that he kept trimmed down very close to skin surface level.
He wasn’t born that way; his two-fingered hand was the result of a farm accident in the late 1920 s, when he grabbed a wire holding up the progress of unshelled corn in a mechanical auger while moving it from bin to corn sheller. The obstructing wire wrapped around his hand and literally removed the three fingers between his thumb and pinkie finger. Resulting surgery removed the damaged knuckles and the two remaining finger tips to the first joint. The surgeon told Daddy that the tendons from his missing fingers had been connected to the pinkie finger which would make it very strong. And it certainly was. The healed reconstructed “hand” closely resembled an enormous pliers.
It is the only right hand I remember my daddy having. He did the usual right-hand things with it. With a pencil nestled in the V of his hand he could write without difficulty. His writing resembled my grandmother’s: easy-to-read, narrow, tall, spikey letters. When he shook hands his two widely spaced fingers fit nicely into another person’s hand for a normal handshake. He shaved with a straight edge razor after stropping it on a long, smooth piece of leather that hung by the sink. He could milk a cow, play his violin or use farm tools. One day while doing chores he threw his hammer at a scampering rabbit and killed it “dead as a hammer.” Those two fingers grew very strong and powerful and as I child I thought they had special powers.
My mother, never one to idealize reality referred to it as his crippled hand, and I always wished she wouldn’t call it that because I loved my daddy’s odd looking hand. It was the hand he used to stroke my hair, to tickle me in the ribs or affectionately touch a cheek or an arm. That hand drove horses, tractors and automobiles, wrote checks and held our hands when we needed assistance. It was also the hand that clamped across our leg just above the knee to give a great squeeze if we got too rambunctious in church.
My memories of my daddy always include a mind picture of his hand. An endearing memory of a work hardened, calloused two- fingered hand capable of hard work and the touch of love.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@rgv.rr.com
