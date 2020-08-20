The participants in former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's criminal case should watch the classic 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny. The ending is instructive. After defense counsel Vinny (played by Joe Pesci) successfully cross-examines the prosecution’s star witnesses, he states that the defense rests. The camera then pans to the prosecutor – who, accepting defeat, announces [at 131:25] that “the state would like to dismiss all charges” against the defendants.
Vinny and his clients immediately rejoice. And that was it: The prosecutor stated he was no longer pursuing charges, and the trial was – instantaneously – over.
The judge, for his part, said not a peep about the dismissal. And no one in the courtroom hinted that the judge had a hand in whether the case should continue after the prosecution’s announcement. Why? Because a constitutionally necessary precondition for any criminal trial is a case or controversy – that is, a prosecutor seeking charges against a defendant.
Yet – for perhaps the first time in American legal history – in the case against Flynn, the trial judge is continuing the proceedings despite the prosecution (and, of course, the defense) seeking to drop the case.
My Cousin Vinny had it right. The case against Flynn should have been over when the prosecution said it was over.
True, Flynn did lie to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador. And he pleaded guilty to doing so. But a career DOJ prosecutor, who is also a former FBI agent, reviewed the FBI’s investigation of Flynn, found numerous irregularities and recommended that the case be dropped.
Reasonable minds may disagree about the severity of Flynn’s untrue statements, the propriety of the FBI’s investigation of Flynn, and whether dropping the prosecution is the optimal outcome. But debating those subjects misses the point. The relevant question is only whether there is a sufficient basis for the prosecution to exercise its vast discretion and determine that it no longer wants to pursue the case.
This low threshold has easily been met. And to say otherwise is to argue that a fundamental constitutional requirement – that there be a case or controversy in all active criminal matters – should be turned upside down due to some novel and overriding imperative that Flynn go to jail.
This argument crumbles beneath the weight of centuries of precedent and firmly established legal principles. Our adversarial justice system requires that, in each case, there actually be adversaries.
Like Vinny and his clients, Flynn celebrated when the prosecution stated that it was no longer pursuing the case. And for good reason. Until now, that always meant the case was over. But unlike in Hollywood, Flynn’s victory has been torpedoed by unprecedented subsequent events. And it drags on still.
This is not how the system works. The case against Michael Flynn should be dismissed.
William Cooper is an attorney and columnist who has written for publications including The Wall Street Journal, Baltimore Sun, USA Today and New York Daily News.
